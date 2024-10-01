Fennemore Launches Groundbreaking AI Initiative and Combines With Lucent Law

PHOENIX & SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fennemore, a trailblazing law firm recognized as the fastest-growing Am Law 200 firm in the U.S., today announced the launch of Project BlueWave, an ambitious technology initiative designed to revolutionize legal services through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and flat- and alternative-fee pricing. Project BlueWave represents a major investment in the future of legal practice, focusing on driving innovation, enhancing client value, and setting new standards for efficiency and service delivery. The “Project BlueWave” name is derived from the concept of “blue ocean strategies,” a theme of Fennemore’s 2024 strategic plan. The essence of a blue ocean strategy lies in discovering and capitalizing on untapped opportunities.

“This is a defining moment for the legal industry,” said James Goodnow, CEO of Fennemore. “AI presents the greatest opportunity in our lifetime to rethink how we deliver legal services and provide better value to clients. While many firms are stalling, paralyzed by technology that’s threatening the century-old law firm model, we're using this as our opportunity to drive forward. Project BlueWave is our commitment to a future where technology and innovative business models drive what’s best for the client. With the addition of Lucent Law, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the practice of law.”

To accelerate this initiative, Fennemore is combining with Lucent Law, a technology-driven boutique law firm in Spokane, Washington, effective October 1. Lucent Law brings a wealth of experience in utilizing AI and automation to deliver flat-rate service offerings to clients, making them a strategic addition to Fennemore’s Project BlueWave.

As part of its strategy, Fennemore has partnered with OpenAI, a global leader in generative AI, to create one of the most comprehensive, internal, encrypted AI resources in the legal industry. Fennemore plans to harness Lucent’s knowledge to jumpstart many facets of its Project BlueWave, including its OpenAI infrastructure and a proprietary automation platform.

Fennemore’s Project BlueWave will focus on three components:

Delivery: Leveraging AI and technology to drive efficiencies and deliver legal services with flat and alternative fees. Lucent Law’s automation and flat-rate pricing platform will accelerate this component, providing a robust foundation for tech-driven, client-focused services. Access: Fennemore’s new AI systems will integrate with all existing systems—allowing team members to access information and create work products in ways never before possible. This firm-wide AI system will take Fennemore’s terabytes of information and make it safely and securely available to its team members, enhancing accessibility and productivity. Labor: Redefining the deployment of human capital is the third pillar of Project BlueWave. Fennemore is optimizing its new systems and training its workforce to operate seamlessly with BlueWave systems—creating highly trained “superworkers” who maximize AI and automation to enhance productivity and the client experience.

Brett Sullivan, co-founder of Lucent Law and office managing partner of Fennemore’s new Spokane office, added, “AI is transforming the legal landscape by providing unprecedented efficiencies and insights. At Lucent Law, we have been at the forefront of developing automation to streamline processes and enhance decision-making in order to add value for our clients. Partnering with Fennemore allows us to scale these innovations, leverage the AI tools at Fennemore, and reimagine the future of legal services.”

Spencer Stromberg, co-founder, highlighted the impact of automation: “Automation and flat rates are key to the future of legal practice, enabling law firms to operate more efficiently and effectively. By integrating Lucent Law’s automation technologies with Fennemore’s expansive reach, we are creating a more agile and responsive service model that benefits clients and sets a new industry standard, starting with real estate, business, and trust & estate planning practice groups, with plans to expand in 2025.”

Fennemore’s combination with Lucent Law is its fifth in 2024—solidifying its place as a growth leader in the country. Its other four combinations have been in Seattle, San Diego, Sacramento, and Denver. In July, Fennemore announced Forward, a transformative model that combines the firm’s now 20 brick-and- mortar offices with a comprehensive platform for a distributed workforce. Forward already supports legal professionals working in 44 cities across the United States.

Project BlueWave, along with the strategic addition of Lucent Law, demonstrates Fennemore’s commitment to leading the technological advancement in the practice of law. With a clear strategy and dedicated resources, the firm is poised to lead the way in delivering modern, efficient, and client-focused legal services.

About Fennemore

Since 1885, Am Law 200 law firm Fennemore has been blazing a trail of legal entrepreneurship. With an unrelenting commitment to innovation, collaboration, and people, Fennemore partners with businesses across the country to position them ahead of the competition. From pioneering the use of cutting-edge AI to building platforms that supercharge its teams, Fennemore is not just keeping pace—it’s accelerating ahead. With a storied history of client success and industry-leading job satisfaction, Fennemore is redefining what’s possible in the legal industry. For more information, visit FennemoreLaw.com.

About Lucent Law

Lucent Law is a technology-driven law firm based in Spokane, Washington that is a leader in the use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver efficient, flat-rate legal services. For over a decade, Lucent Law has been at the forefront of improving legal processes, providing clients with exceptional value and transparent pricing. With a commitment to leveraging technology, Lucent Law has redefined what it means to be a modern law firm.