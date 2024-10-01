AWS Launches Native 400G Direct Connect at CoreSite’s Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia Campuses

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced that AWS Direct Connect launched native 400 Gbps (400G) Dedicated Connections at four select locations in the United States including CoreSite’s Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia data center campuses, making them the optimal locations to deploy the most demanding hybrid applications. CoreSite’s Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia markets are located near Amazon Web Services (AWS) availability zones and provide customers with exceptional network performance and low latency.

AWS Direct Connect provides private, high-bandwidth connectivity between AWS and enterprises’ on-premises data centers, offices or colocation facilities like CoreSite. Native 400G connections provide higher bandwidth, without the operational overhead of managing multiple 100G connections in a link aggregation group.

“CoreSite’s robust ecosystem of native cloud onramps and scalable data center campuses offer a unique capability to customers deploying hybrid applications,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of American Tower. “The new 400G Direct Connect from AWS is particularly beneficial to customer applications that transfer large-scale datasets for large language model training and real-time applications like advanced driver assistance systems.”

CoreSite’s Silicon Valley data center campus provides scalable colocation and networking options well-suited to meet the most demanding business needs. With the addition of the new 240,000-square-foot, purpose-built data center SV9, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company’s Silicon Valley campus will be comprised of nine interconnected facilities and have 1.179 million total square feet of data center space. SV9 has been certified as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program and will offer customers a prime location to deploy an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, 400G solution.

As one of only two providers in Northern Virginia to offer direct connections to all the major cloud providers, CoreSite’s Northern Virginia campus includes three interconnected data centers totaling more than 1.3 million square feet and a dense ecosystem ideal for maximizing the value of hybrid IT strategies.

