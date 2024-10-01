ClearGen Acquires a Portfolio of Distributed Solar Loans from Fundamental Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearGen LLC, a leading provider of capital solutions for clean energy projects, has acquired a portfolio of solar loans from Fundamental Advisors (“Fundamental”), an established alternative asset manager focused on municipal, public purpose and community assets. These loans, originated by Wunder, are tied to operational solar assets with an aggregate of approximately 30 megawatts throughout the U.S.

This acquisition bolsters ClearGen’s existing solar loan book and aligns with its mission to drive the growth of clean energy by offering flexible financing solutions that scale renewable energy assets.

“As part of our growth strategy, ClearGen not only continues to execute on opportunities as a trusted partner to developers, but we also routinely seek incremental acquisitions such as this one,” said Rob Howard, ClearGen CEO.

About ClearGen

ClearGen is a leading provider of flexible funding options and consultative expertise in the clean energy sector. Its portfolio spans renewable energy generation, energy storage, resiliency services, waste-to-energy initiatives, energy efficiency, and green transportation. ClearGen is a comprehensive resource for mid and enterprise-level organizations, offering tailored capital solutions to meet their clean energy needs. For more information, visit https://clear-gen.com.

About Fundamental

Fundamental is an established alternative asset manager dedicated to municipal, public purpose and community assets. Founded in 2007, the firm is focused on targeting control-oriented investments in stressed and distressed assets or securities, financing the development or revitalization of public purpose or community assets, and acquiring undervalued securities in the secondary market. For more information, please visit www.Fundamental.com.