Lovisa Selects Cart.com as Its Omnichannel Growth Marketing Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics software and services, today announced that Australian fashion jewelry brand Lovisa has selected Cart.com’s digital marketing agency to power its omnichannel growth marketing strategy across the US, EU and UK as well as Australia, Singapore and South Africa. Through the new partnership, Lovisa will partner with Cart.com’s team of digital marketing veterans, leveraging its proprietary storytelling strategies to increase conversions, improve return-on-ad-spend and unlock more efficient revenue growth.

“By partnering with Cart.com, we’re able to streamline our global digital marketing efforts, scale our customer acquisition strategies and engage our existing customers more effectively across markets,” said Neil du Plessis, Director of Global Ecommerce at Lovisa. “Cart.com’s unique ability to grow with us is key to our partnership as we continue to invest in our digital platforms, expand our brand presence in new markets and deepen our customer connections.”

Cart.com's growth marketing services are designed to seamlessly integrate paid social, paid search, affiliate marketing, search engine optimization and conversion rate optimization, offering brands a holistic digital marketing strategy. Brands benefit from Cart.com’s P&L-led strategies and creative-first approach, with a proprietary testing framework that combines creative excellence with data-driven insights to efficiently grow their business. Under this partnership, Cart.com will enable Lovisa to optimize their ad creative, digital media, growth and performance marketing strategies to meet revenue, customer acquisition and margin targets.

“We’re excited to partner with Lovisa and work together to engage the company’s customers across multiple regions through unique and authentic marketing,” said Chris Mehrabi, Chief Delivery Officer of Cart.com. “Our team looks forward to leveraging our marketing toolkit to provide Lovisa with data-driven strategies that will bolster the brand’s presence in these six key consumer markets.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for brands, merchants and operators to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities and enterprise-grade order, warehouse and channel management software alongside expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies as well as public sector agencies. Cart.com supports tens of millions of orders per year and operates over a dozen omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

