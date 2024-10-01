Standard Solar and Trinasolar Partner to Transform Landfill into 5.7 MW Community Solar Farm in Pennsville, New Jersey

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, today announced the acquisition of a 5.7 megawatt (MW) solar project on a landfill in Pennsville, New Jersey, in partnership with Trinasolar Development Solutions LLC, Trinasolar International System Business Unit’s (‘ISBU’) American entity. This initiative leverages innovative solar solutions to convert underused land into productive energy-generating sites.

The project falls under the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) Community Solar Program, which aims to expand access to solar energy for New Jersey residents, promote renewable energy adoption and foster sustainable community development. Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with full completion and operation anticipated by late 2025. The annual clean energy output of the project is approximately 8,000 megawatt-hours.

The solar plant at the Pennsville Landfill will contribute to mitigating the local and regional environmental and economic effects of the past 60 years of operations of the closed Deepwater Generating Station. The solar array is sited within a Department of Energy-designated energy community*, underscoring the project’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community benefits. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides enhanced tax credits to projects specifically investing in these communities. This enables federal support to be directed toward creating local benefits from the clean energy sector.

The Pennsville project is expected to create local jobs during construction and generate significant long-term tax revenue for the local community. Nationally, the solar industry employs over 265,000 workers.

“We are excited to embark on this second project development with Trinasolar, this time to transform a landfill into a valuable source of clean energy,” said Mike Streams, Standard Solar’s Chief Development Officer. “This collaboration with Trinasolar in Pennsville serves as a testament to the power of partnerships and our shared commitment to positively impact communities and advance New Jersey’s renewable energy goals.”

“Standard Solar has been a great partner to Trinasolar and we are thrilled that they will build, own and operate this solar facility on Pennsville’s Landfill site, which is being repurposed to bring clean energy to the Town of Pennsville and residents,” said Noel deGuzman, Trinasolar ISBU US Country Manager.

“Energy communities have historically borne a disproportionate burden of pollution over the past century,” John Finnerty, Director of Business Development for Standard Solar, added, “This includes exposure to toxic coal ash and contamination of groundwater resources. Solar facilities on landfills present a unique opportunity to revitalize these areas, repurposing previously unusable land into clean energy hubs.”

About Trinasolar ISBU

Trinasolar ISBU, a business unit of Trinasolar, is a utility-scale global solar power and battery storage solutions developer for international markets. With more than 15 years of professional experience and track records in project development, financing, EPC, and O&M, Trinasolar ISBU is committed to being a global leader in the development and management of smart renewable energy solutions and creating value for local stakeholders and international investors. We are active in more than 20 countries and regions, including but not limited to the USA, UK, Italy, France, Greece, Spain, Japan, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Cambodia, Brazil, Poland, Germany, Hungary, Croatia.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar and solar + storage to businesses and institutions, farms, governments, communities, and utilities. Building on 20 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in developing, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 350 megawatts of solar across the United States. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Standard Solar is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and on X: @StandardSolar.

*An energy community refers to a geographic area or population whose economy and livelihoods rely heavily on fossil fuel industries.