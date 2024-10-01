Tampa Bay’s Rachaad White Teams Up With Pathward and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay to Kick off Financial Literacy Program for Youth

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial education at an early age can help young people lower debt, increase savings, and increase credit scores as they mature into adulthood, according to the FDIC. To help youth in the Tampa Bay area start off on the right path, NFL running back Rachaad White is promoting financial literacy in partnership with Pathward®, N.A. a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and Webb Middle School.

Today, White joined students at Webb Middle School and representatives from Pathward and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay to kick off Financial Fundamentals powered by Pathward.

This program aligns with Pathward’s community impact focus on financial inclusion and reflects its commitment to fostering financial education and responsibility from a young age.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and Rachaad White to bring Financial Fundamentals powered by Pathward to Tampa students,” said Pathward SVP of Communications, Sustainability and Public Policy Catherine McGlown. “ Pathward is a national bank driven by our purpose of financial inclusion, and advancing financial wellness is a core component of our community impact model.”

McGlown added, “ By supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and providing students with tools to make informed financial decisions, we are investing in their future and contributing to the overall well-being of their community.”

As part of the launch, Pathward’s Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging and Community Impact Natonya Harbison presented a $25,000 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and shared an overview of the curriculum that Pathward employees will be covering with 20 students from Webb Middle School who are involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

“ We’re grateful for Pathward, Webb Middle School, Rachaad and all our volunteers and community partners who make our program a reality through their volunteerism and donations. Early financial literacy programs can be a real game changer for young people, and we are excited to team up with Pathward to provide the three-week curriculum to the young people involved in our program,” said Heather Castle, Senior Director of Big Experience at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

“ As a kid, my Big Brother John Waller played a huge role in my life. He became my Big Brother when I was eight years old, and today he’s my business manager,” shared White, who was inducted into the Big Brothers Big Sisters Hall of Fame in 2023. “ I’m so grateful to John and Big Brothers Big Sisters for the programs and services they provide across the nation to our youth and am thrilled to be a part of today’s event with Pathward and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay to kick off the financial literacy program. Financial literacy is a crucial skill that can shape a person’s future, and I’m proud to help bring this valuable education to young students. I can’t wait to hear about what the kids learn over the next three weeks.”

Starting Oct. 3, Pathward employees will deliver the Financial Fundamentals curriculum to students in one-hour sessions over a period of three weeks at Webb Middle School.

Students will earn a certificate upon program completion during a graduation ceremony later this month.

Learn more about Pathward’s Community Impact Program at https://www.pathward.com/about-us/esg/.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay provides both children and mentors the essential tools to develop lifelong, purposeful relationships. We serve nearly 2,000 children in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Sumter, Alachua & Marion counties.