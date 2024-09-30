GenLab Venture Studio and Psionic Technologies Launch Strategic Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenLab Venture Studio announces the creation of a strategic alliance with Psionic Technologies to drive the future of public safety, security, and trusted autonomous networks for the Aerospace and advanced Air Mobility industry.

“The future and security of Autonomy & Mobility is being redefined with extraordinary breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, autonomy, and navigation," said Daniel Riedel. At GenLab Studio, “we are not only privileged to partner with the leader in trusted autonomous positioning, navigation, and timing, Psionic Technologies, but we are also actively investing in their breakthroughs. Their advancements in surface relative velocity and coherent lidar are reshaping what’s possible for autonomous commercial space landings and fleet management operations to terrestrial-based mobility transportation networks.”

GenLab’s Studio’s VC model is a venture studio equity class designed to build sustainable, trusted deep tech and artificial intelligence business models. By partnering with best-in-class technology providers such as Psionic, GenLab creates unique, resilient, and highly scalable platforms and business models to become a leader in value creation for global infrastructure.

Sarah Novotny, partner and CTO: “Generative AI data platforms, autonomous distributed systems, and 5G combine with velocity and navigation telemetry generated by these sensor suites to redefine transportation and autonomy. This intelligently enhanced real-time observability brings additional privacy, safety, and security to our critical systems infrastructure. Data assurance and integrity will be paramount in the industrialization of AI and autonomous systems.”

GenLab’s investments in critical infrastructure are informed by decades of data security and infrastructure experience, underscoring the importance of building safe, robust data governance and deploying secure, scalable systems. Too many services we rely on daily are built on complex, fragile systems reliant on transmitting crucial telemetry data moved through potentially insecure systems.

Our national organizations, such as DHS, Mitre, NIST, and other FRRDCs, including our national labs, constantly encourage “Secure by Design” approaches to building better, scaling better, and delivering systems that society can trust, it is critical that our venture community helps drive that methodology to ensure we build trusted infrastructure for our families and our future.

Psionic’s products deliver to GenLab portfolio companies the confidence in the integrity, continuity of operations, and accuracy the industry requires to safely guide, position, and navigate - from advanced air mobility fleets, urban air mobility fleets, cargo and commercial aircraft fleets, drone fleets- from swarming to attritable and high volume fleets, as well as semi-autonomous and fully autonomous fleets for our space and satellite operations.

“Security challenges and disruptions to autonomous systems require rapid advances in precision to enable sensor fusion redundancy for compromised technology like GPS. Additionally, recent increases in supply chain integrity breaches have raised the bar again for companies that must apply zero-trust principles to manufacturing. Doing all this while driving widespread adoption and commercialization is, in essence, the purpose of GenLab,“ says Tony Aghazarian, Advisor to GenLab Venture Studio.

“For decades, hundreds of companies have been working to improve inertial sensors, but no matter how good they get, they still have to integrate accelerometer and gyro measurements to know where they are. Psionic’s navigation filter solves this long-standing problem by using extremely accurate vehicle velocities produced by using light waves. We measure surface relative velocity from the Doppler effect on light, a non-inertial measurement. This gives our navigation state estimator the ability to observe and correct conventional navigation system errors and, therefore, to maintain low position errors for long periods of time,” says Stephen Sandford, CEO of Psionic

Continuing, “With the widespread vulnerability of GNSS signals today, our customers realize how unique and critical our solutions are for their systems. Using Psionic’s product, navigation ‘at the edge’ can mitigate a host of threats to global logistics, military systems and operations, and autonomous systems writ large. Our current offerings are suitable for defense and leading autonomous system applications. Within two years, Psionic’s highly integrated silicon CMOS process-based products will fit every application with their low SWaP and high volume production capability.”

The revolutionary sensor data from the SurePath system allows GenLab to leverage its deep knowledge in building secure data platforms and deliver advanced integration into a variety of business models that can help drive global infrastructure from observability to autonomy. Data is fundamental to highly precise and trusted artificial intelligence systems.

About GenLab Studio

GenLab Studio is a venture studio building startups that leverage the impact and application of generative AI. By focusing on solid design principles and engaging a diverse community, GenLab Studio aims to create groundbreaking products that help build a stronger ecosystem for AI and humanity.

About Psionic

Psionic’s Doppler measurements provide advanced navigation capability for Space systems and for Commercial and Defense applications in contested environments. Psionic, Inc., based in Hampton, Virginia, was founded by the engineers and scientists who worked on Doppler lidar at NASA for more than two decades.