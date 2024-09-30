USEReady Wins 2024 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Tableau Excellence

USEReady has won Salesforce's Partner Innovation Award for 2024 for Tableau excellence. Its Pixel Perfect solution, implemented at US LBM, has transformed the firm’s reporting by enabling seamless export of Tableau dashboards to Excel and automated report distribution. The solution empowers 200+ senior business executives with print-ready, well-formatted daily sales reports at the start of their day. Pixel Perfect not only streamlines reporting but also helps organizations maximize modern BI investments, effectively bridging the gap between legacy systems and cutting-edge analytics. As Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady puts it, "Pixel Perfect solves the toughest custom reporting challenges for enterprises globally." With Salesforce’s 2024 Partner Innovation Award for Tableau, USEReady further cements its position as a trusted Salesforce and Tableau partner, showcasing how innovation in data analytics can drive significant business transformation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

USEReady has won Salesforce's Partner Innovation Award for 2024 for Tableau excellence. Its Pixel Perfect solution, implemented at US LBM, has transformed the firm’s reporting by enabling seamless export of Tableau dashboards to Excel and automated report distribution. The solution empowers 200+ senior business executives with print-ready, well-formatted daily sales reports at the start of their day. Pixel Perfect not only streamlines reporting but also helps organizations maximize modern BI investments, effectively bridging the gap between legacy systems and cutting-edge analytics. As Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady puts it, "Pixel Perfect solves the toughest custom reporting challenges for enterprises globally." With Salesforce’s 2024 Partner Innovation Award for Tableau, USEReady further cements its position as a trusted Salesforce and Tableau partner, showcasing how innovation in data analytics can drive significant business transformation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USEReady, a global provider of Data Analytics and AI solutions, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Tableau category. The award recognizes USEReady's outstanding work in extending Tableau's reporting capabilities through its innovative Pixel Perfect solution for US LBM, the largest privately owned distributor of specialty building materials in the United States.

The Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards acknowledge the remarkable achievements of partners who empower clients to leverage Salesforce technologies and drive significant digital transformation & business growth.

Pixel Perfect, the No.1 reporting extension for Tableau, transformed US LBM’s reporting experience by enabling seamless exporting of Tableau dashboards into multi-tab Excel files and scheduled report bursting via email. As a result, the firm achieved a remarkable increase in its sales metrics coverage with daily sales reports now getting delivered to 200+ senior business executives at the start of the day.

Commenting on the award, Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO of USEReady said, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Salesforce. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and innovative approach in solving complex data challenges. Pixel Perfect is our flagship product that has solved some of the toughest custom reporting challenges for enterprises globally. It complements Tableau’s powerful visualization features and brings the advantages of Modern BI to customers.”

“Pixel Perfect is a game-changer for organizations struggling with complex formatted reporting,” stated Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President of USEReady. “By streamlining and automating report generation and distribution, it eliminates the need to persist with legacy BI tools. It helps businesses like US LBM to effectively retire systems and maximize returns on modern BI investments like Tableau.”

Speaking of the transformative change brought on by Pixel Perfect, Ananda Sankaran, Senior Director, Enterprise Data & Analytics, US LBM shared, “The daily sales report has become an indispensable tool for our business. It provides us with real-time insights into our sales performance, enabling us to make informed decisions swiftly. By tracking daily progress, we can identify trends, address issues promptly, and capitalize on opportunities as they arise. This level of visibility ensures that our team stays focused, motivated, and aligned with our goals. The daily sales report is not just a reflection of our performance, it's a crucial driver of our success.”

“USEReady’s Pixel Perfect solution showcases the power of innovation when combined with Tableau’s analytics platform. Their ability to enhance and extend Tableau’s capabilities to meet the unique needs of their clients, particularly in various industries not limited to manufacturing and distribution, BFSI, Healthcare & Lifesciences, is what sets them apart. We congratulate USEReady on this well-deserved recognition,” said Greg Kinney, SVP - Tableau Alliances, Salesforce.

This award further solidifies USEReady's position as a trusted Salesforce and Tableau partner. Besides, it demonstrates USEReady’s commitment to delivering innovative, value-driven outcomes for clients through its expertise in Visual Analytics, Cloud Data Engineering, Modern BI and Artificial Intelligence.

About USEReady

Established in 2011, in New York, USEReady provides businesses with the strategies, tools, capabilities, and capacity to transform their data into a competitive advantage. USEReady serves as a trusted partner for modern Chief Data & Analytics Officers (CDAOs) of Fortune 500 organizations on their Migration, Optimization, and Modernization journeys with differentiated models around Data, Analytics, and Visualization. We leverage our domain experts in Visual Analytics, Cloud Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and Product Engineering to strengthen our delivery and solution capabilities, ensuring value-driven outcomes for clients.

For more information, visit www.useready.com.

