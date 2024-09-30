Foresight Sports and Uneekor Agree on License of Foresight Sports Patents Related to Portable Golf Launch Monitor Screen Technology

SAN DIEGO & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foresight Sports, a Revelyst brand and a designer and manufacturer of game enhancement technologies including launch monitors, simulators, performance/entertainment software and smart mobility solutions, and Uneekor, Inc. (dba Uneekor), a manufacturer of golf simulator technologies, have reached an agreement that grants Uneekor a license to a number of Foresight Sports patents related to portable golf launch monitor technology.

Foresight Sports, a power brand in the Revelyst Precision Sports Technology platform, has long been a significant contributor to the portable golf launch monitor industry. The company’s commitment to innovation and excellence has set high standards for quality and performance, making Foresight Sports a trusted name among golfers worldwide since the launch of its first golf launch monitor, the GC2, in 2010.

Uneekor has emerged as an important player in stationary overhead-mounted launch monitor technology. Recently, Uneekor expanded into portable launch monitor technology, leading to discussions between the two companies. These discussions resulted in Uneekor agreeing to a license of Foresight Sports patents.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Uneekor, which acknowledges the value of our patented technologies,” said Jon Watters, President of Foresight Sports. “It is gratifying to see our early innovation regarding the use of a screen on the device remain relevant to portable launch monitor technology today, which we were able to ultimately license to Uneekor without change to either’s methodology for tracking and ball flight algorithms. Foresight Sports remains committed to protecting its intellectual property as we continue to develop industry-leading technology. I am proud that our continued innovation in the space is reflected in the unparalleled performance of our products.”

Jey Suk, CEO of Uneekor, commented, “We respect Foresight Sports’ contributions to the industry and are glad to have found a solution that allows us to continue providing our innovative products to customers. This agreement helps us move forward confidently, knowing that we are respecting the established technological advancements in the field.”

About Foresight Sports

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Foresight Sports develops the most advanced and most trusted performance analysis solutions in the golf industry. Outdoors or indoors, from cutting-edge launch monitors and software to the ultimate virtual golf experience, Foresight Sports is your total technology solution.

About Revelyst

Revelyst, a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

About Uneekor

Uneekor, established in the US in 2015, is a leader in golf simulation equipment and technologies specialized in performance analysis and enhancement. Uneekor is recognized for revolutionizing the industry by bringing together the sharpest team of passionate engineers, strongly committed to constant innovation and quality assurance. Products include launch monitors, simulators, performance software, and accessories to create the world’s greatest practice experience, empowering golfers to elevate their game. Uneekor knows what golfers want, but truly understands what they need. We are unrivaled, we are unmatched. We are Uneekor. Master Your Passion. For more information visit www.uneekor.com.