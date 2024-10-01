SES Space & Defense Awards Comtech Order for Next-generation Modems to Operate on O3b mPOWER Constellation

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 1, 2024-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (the “Company”), a global technology leader, today announced SES Space & Defense recently awarded the Company an initial order for Comtech’s market-leading software-defined SLM-5650B and other next-generation modems. Initial quantities under this new contract are expected to be delivered over the next year.

“In today’s threat environment, secure, resilient, and ubiquitous connectivity is critical to maintaining an information advantage across all domains,” said John Ratigan, Interim CEO of Comtech. “This contract award further demonstrates the trust of SES Space & Defense in Comtech’s ability to deliver next-generation digital solutions. O3b mPOWER is among the world’s most innovative satellite constellations, and we are thrilled to partner with SES Space & Defense as they pave the way for modernized military satellite communications (“SATCOM”) operations.”

“We choose customer mission success first. Comtech’s SLM modem series includes features that are unique and critical to our customers’ missions,” said David Fields, President and CEO of SES Space & Defense. “It is important that Comtech is part of the O3b mPOWER service infrastructure. Their experience developing and manufacturing defense-oriented modems that are ‘allied by design’ with footprints in many domestic and international programs of records make it an easy decision.”

Developed and manufactured at its headquarters in Chandler, AZ, Comtech’s SLM-5650B is the Company’s current Wideband Global SATCOM-certified modem designed to deliver critical communications services for commercial backhaul and government and military applications. The software-defined SLM-5650B currently supports multiple critical DoD and NATO waveforms including DVB-S2X, the preferred waveform for SES’ O3b mPOWER constellation, with the ability to easily add more waveforms and functions to meet emerging mission needs.

Comtech’s portfolio of U.S. sovereign defense technologies and services, including the Company’s SLM-5650B and next-generation modems, align with the Space Force Commercial Space Strategy and deliver capabilities that will enhance Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control operations. Comtech’s expansive portfolio of defense and security technologies is designed to continuously evolve over time to enable digitalized SATCOM infrastructures and integrate services across blended military and commercial networks to significantly enhance mission effectiveness in future all-domain operations.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense uses a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, a broad global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES’s multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has participated in the U.S. Government satcom sector for nearly five decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

