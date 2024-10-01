TelEm Group Partners with iBASIS as Exclusive Provider for International Voice Termination in the Caribbean Islands of Sint Maarten, Antilles, Saba, and Sint Eustatius

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and TelEm Group, one of the leading mobile networks in St. Maarten, announced a five-year exclusive partnership to manage TelEm’s international voice services in key markets.

“The partnership with iBASIS is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional connectivity and communication services. With their global reach and technical expertise, we can effectively meet our customers' demands,” says Randell Hato, TelEm Group CFO. “With iBASIS, we’re optimizing our operations and improving service quality. Cost efficiency is critical to our customers. iBASIS provides the perfect balance of affordability and reliability. In the initial phase, we expect a 20% reduction in OpEx costs. The iBASIS model will also enable us to rapidly roll out new services to stay competitive and foster growth.”

According to Data Bridge Market Research,* the global voice termination market, valued at 41.50 billion USD in 2024, is projected to grow to 126.94 billion USD by 2031, with a compound 15% annual growth rate (CAGR).

Regional operators like TelEm face increasing challenges including security threats, pricing pressures, and operational complexities. iBASIS’s managed voice services offer a comprehensive solution covering infrastructure, capacity, security, regulatory compliance, and operational consulting. As the exclusive gateway for all international traffic originating from TelEm Group's network, iBASIS provides high-quality voice services while cutting costs and streamlining operations.

“We are proud to partner with TelEm Group. It demonstrates how we help carriers worldwide improve their cost structures without sacrificing voice quality or fraud protection,” adds Edwin van Ierland, iBASIS COO. “Looking ahead, TelEm can also leverage iBASIS’s mobile, messaging, and bandwidth services to enhance its offerings across the Caribbean islands.”

* Voice Termination Market Size & Industry Growth Analysis By 2031

About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality and security, so customers achieve high return on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

About TELEM GROUP

TelEm Group of Companies is a proud leader in the local telecommunication market, providing a complete range of telecommunication services to residential and business clients, as well as visitors to St. Maarten. The company prides itself in keeping up with all the latest technological trends, in this continuously evolving market.

As an important pillar in the country’s economic framework, TelEm Group works closely with government and other government-owned companies to deliver on its promised mission and vision to make customer satisfaction a number one focus.