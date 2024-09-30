StemCardia Licenses Technologies for Heart Regeneration Developed at UW School of Medicine

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StemCardia Inc. has licensed a suite of intellectual property from CoMotion at the University of Washington (UW) and the UW School of Medicine related to next-generation treatments for heart failure, the world’s leading cause of death. The company is advancing a pipeline of cellular and genetic medicines designed to restore and strengthen heart muscle tissue. The worldwide, exclusive license covers over 60 patents, 15 issued or allowed, developed by StemCardia’s scientific founders including renowned clinician scientist, Charles (“Chuck”) Murry, M.D., Ph.D.

Says Murry, “The heart is the least regenerative organ in the body, inspiring our approach to address the colossal unmet need of heart failure through cellular replacement and genetic enhancement of cardiac muscle.” Murry served for many years as director of the UW’s Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine, before recently moving to the University of Southern California as chair of the Department of Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine and the director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at the University of Southern California (USC) Keck School of Medicine. Murry’s group was the first to report successful heart regeneration and restoration of contractile function in non-human primates.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), over 6 million Americans currently are diagnosed with heart failure, with over 1 million new cases annually.

About StemCardia

StemCardia, Inc., is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of cellular and genetic medicines designed to restore and strengthen heart muscle tissue. Our mission is to develop and commercialize first-in-class medicines for treatment of heart failure, the leading cause of death. The company brings together experts in heart regeneration, leading clinical institutions, and a broad technology platform to advance a pipeline of transformative medicines. For more information, please visit stemcardia.com.

About CoMotion

CoMotion, UW’s collaborative innovation hub, partners with the UW community on their innovation journey, providing tools, connections, and acumen to transform ideas into economic and societal impact. CoMotion’s interconnected programs and resources include innovation training, IP advising & protection, funding & mentoring, and licensing, startups & incubation. For more information, please visit comotion.uw.edu.