Jericho Wholesale and Shell Power Up for Pink Aid in October

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jericho Wholesale is collaborating with Shell for the launch of Power Up for Pink Aid in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign will benefit Pink Aid, the only national organization providing compassionate support and rapid emergency financial assistance to underserved breast cancer patients.

50 Shell gas stations across Connecticut, Long Island and New York City will participate in Power Up for Pink Aid by wrapping fuel pumps in pink and donating five cents from every gallon of Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ sold to support Pink Aid.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Jericho Wholesale on Power Up for Pink Aid during Breast Cancer Awareness month,” said Amy Katz, Pink Aid Chairman and Co-Founder and a two-time breast cancer survivor. “A breast cancer diagnosis not only takes an emotional toll – it has profound and immediate financial ramifications. This campaign greatly supports our mission to provide compassionate support, critical resources and emergency financial assistance to underserved breast cancer patients and their families.”

Proceeds from Power Up for Pink Aid will go towards the Pink Purse program, allowing Pink Aid to provide emergency financial assistance to hundreds of breast cancer patients throughout the United States.

“Jericho Wholesale is excited about launching Power Up for Pink Aid for the second year in a row,” said Adam Wolf, Principal, Jericho Wholesale. “This is a great opportunity for our customers to engage in Breast Cancer Awareness month and make a meaningful difference for breast cancer patients and families who face financial hardship during treatment.”

About Pink Aid

Founded in 2011, Pink Aid is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate support, critical resources and emergency financial assistance to underserved breast cancer patients and their families. Pink Purse is Pink Aid’s signature national program to support financially insecure breast cancer patients and their families. It was created in direct response to the dire, country-wide epidemic of significant unmet needs among patients who were not only struggling with their breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, but with its significant financial ramifications. Follow Pink Aid on: Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Jericho Wholesale

Jericho Wholesale is a third-generation, family-owned distributor of motor fuels serving the New York metro area. Our journey began with a single service station in Brooklyn, and today, we are proud to be one of the largest family-owned motor fuel distributors in the region. We are committed to acquiring and developing premium locations that provide our customers with a safe, reliable experience and access to quality fuels at competitive prices. With a rich history in the New York market, we are dedicated to giving back to the community through our support of organizations like Gurwin Healthcare Systems in Commack, local high school robotics teams and our newest partnership with Pink Aid.