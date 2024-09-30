AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of The Pie Insurance Company and Pie Casualty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of The Pie Insurance Company (Columbus, OH) and its pooled affiliate, Pie Casualty Insurance Company (Chicago, IL), collectively referred to as Pie Insurance Group (Pie).

These Credit Ratings (rating) were initially placed under review with negative implications on March 8, 2024, following the organization’s 2023 results, which included material underwriting losses brought on by adverse reserve development in its New York book of business (see related press release). The reserves have stabilized since third-quarter 2023 and the management has derisked the balance sheet significantly through commutation of their reserves.

The ratings will remain under review with negative implications until AM Best is able to fully assess the impact of the commutation on rated entity and consolidated risk-adjusted capitalizations. The negative implications point to uncertainty related to overall financial strength at the holding company level.

