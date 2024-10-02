Genesee & Wyoming Adds Mobile, Alabama, Railcar Repair Shop to Its Footprint

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) today announced that its previously proposed transaction to partner with Grupo México Transportes (GMXT) as owners of CG Railway, LLC closed on September 30, 2024. As part of this transaction, G&W now independently owns Central Gulf Railcar Services (CGRS), a railcar repair shop located in Mobile, Alabama.

CGRS, which specializes in railcar maintenance and repair, can accommodate up to 90 railcars at a time and offers transload storage for up to 14 railcars.

“With the addition of CGRS, G&W will focus on providing safe and efficient railcar maintenance in the Mobile area, which can assist shippers in managing their railcar fleets throughout the Southeast U.S.,” says Kimberly Thompson, regional vice president of sales and marketing.

CGRS becomes G&W’s third dedicated equipment maintenance and repair operation in North America – with another railcar repair facility located in Ontario, Canada, and a locomotive maintenance shop in Alberta, Canada.

About Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

G&W owns or leases more than 100 freight railroads with 4,000 employees serving 2,000 customers in North America over 13,000 track miles. G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair. G&W is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, L.P. and GIC.

About CG Railway

CG Railway, LLC (CGR) provides premium services by operating two double-deck, 590-foot roll-on / roll-off rail ferries – each with a capacity of 135 railcars operating services between Mobile, Alabama, and Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. CGR was established over 20 years ago as a Class III railroad to provide an efficient rail route between the United States, Canada, and central and southern Mexico. CGR is a joint venture of Grupo México Transportes (GMXT) and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. For more information, visit https://www.cgrailway.co.