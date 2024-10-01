Wild About Sprouts® Partners with Susan G. Komen® for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rä Foods, a pioneer in food tech and functional foods, recently announced that its Wild About Sprouts® brand is proudly announcing its partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, to raise awareness and support the breast cancer community. This collaboration aims to raise awareness and support the fight against breast cancer while highlighting the massive health benefits of Broccoli sprouts.

One in eight women in the U.S. will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and experts estimate that one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, all Wild About Sprouts® products will feature special Susan G. Komen®-branded pink packaging. This limited-time offering includes the popular 100% Broccoli Sprouts and the Alfalfa, Broccoli, and Kale blend.

Why Wild About Sprouts®?

Wild About Sprouts® are a nutritional powerhouse. Broccoli sprouts contain sulforaphane, a natural compound studied for its potential role in supporting overall wellness and cellular health. Research suggests sulforaphane may help promote detoxification, reduce inflammation, and support the body’s natural defenses against abnormal cell growth. This partnership was created to help educate consumers on the powerful health benefits of broccoli sprouts.

Wild About Sprouts® products are cultivated through the brand’s patented COLD-GROWN® process, ensuring unmatched safety and freshness. Unlike traditional methods, Wild About Sprouts® products are grown inside their packaging, remaining untouched until harvested by the consumer—guaranteeing maximum freshness and an extended shelf life.

For every 3 oz clamshell of these products sold between October 1-31, 2024, Rä Foods will donate $0.10 to Susan G. Komen®, up to a total of $10,000. Additionally, the company has pledged a guaranteed minimum donation of $5,000 to support breast cancer research, regardless of sales.

Stephanie Browder, Vice President of Marketing of Rä Foods, stated, "We're honored to partner with Susan G. Komen® this October. This collaboration allows us to contribute to a crucial cause while highlighting the incredible health benefits of our sprouts. We invite our customers to join us in supporting breast cancer research with our specially marked products."

To support breast cancer research and experience the benefits of Wild About Sprouts®, you can use the store locator at www.wildaboutsprouts.com/store-locator or purchase through Instacart at www.instacart.com/store/brands/wild-about-sprouts.

About Rä Foods "Nourishing Innovation And People™"

Focusing on human health, wellness and longevity, Rä Foods brings great-tasting, highly functional foods to market through research, innovation and unrelenting vigilance. Our growing portfolio of brands includes Wild About Sprouts, Wild About Mixmi Froyo, and Wild About Bread, all share a simple purpose: bringing to life more wholesome, healthy, restorative food options for all. Learn more at rafoods.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.