Mahindra & Mahindra Selects Kinaxis to Drive Supply Chain Efficiencies for Growing Automotive Portfolio

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), one of India’s leading automotive companies, has selected Kinaxis to help revolutionize its auto supply chain planning capabilities with a view to supporting its ambitious growth efforts.

With Kinaxis, M&M will gain full transparency over its end-to-end auto supply chain, empowering the company with the flexibility and agility to respond to changes in demand and supply ecosystems, delivering a step change in performance and decision-making for its network of supply chain professionals.

With a widespread global presence, M&M offers an extensive lineup of both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles, including SUVs and commercial vehicles. Boasting a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees, M&M has been on an aggressive growth trajectory.

“The connected Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) implementation with Kinaxis will, by design, lead to increased transparency & collaboration across departments, augment our demand and supply forecast accuracy and facilitate comprehensive scenario modelling to drive efficiencies and agile decision-making across key cross-functional forums,” said Rucha Nanavati, chief digital transformation officer, automotive sector, M&M.

“The need for agility-driven transformation to meet challenges and drive business success is imperative in today’s uncertain world,” said Phillip Teschemacher, APAC president at Kinaxis. “We’re looking forward to working with the team at M&M.”

With the addition of M&M to its growing customer base, Kinaxis continues to cement its leadership footprint within the mobility sector, one of the most complex industries for supply chain planning given the hundreds of suppliers and thousands of parts that make up the average production process. Kinaxis customers include some of the world's top vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo, Harley Davidson, Ford, Subaru and General Motors.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mahindra Group

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra Group on www.mahindra.com / X and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to www.mahindra.com/newsroom