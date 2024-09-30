Global Network for Zero Partner Alfa Sustainable Projects Ltd. Achieves Net Zero Certification, Second in the World

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Network for Zero (GNFZ), the world’s premier net zero certification body, announced today that Alfa Sustainable Projects Ltd., Israel’s leading sustainable design and engineering firm, has joined GNFZ as an official partner to help its clients achieve their net zero targets. To kick off the partnership, Alfa’s own office, Alfa Campus, has become the second project in the world and the first in Israel and the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region to achieve GNFZ certification.

GNFZ's net zero certification for existing buildings is a first-of-its-kind, incremental process that promises to " leave no building, no business, and nobody behind." This certification of the Alfa Campus represents a significant milestone in GNFZ's mission to accelerate global decarbonization efforts.

“ Alfa Campus is an extraordinary blueprint for what businesses can do when they start by decarbonizing their biggest footprint — their buildings — and use those incremental reduction and elimination practices to scale up and down their operations,” says Mahesh Ramanujam, GNFZ’s President and CEO. Ramanujam also adds what this project and partnership telegraph for a zero emissions future in Israel and beyond, saying, “ I’ve known Chen Shalita and the fantastic team at Alfa for years, and this net zero campus not only proves they practice what they preach but that they are ready to pioneer the accelerated path to a cross-sector, zero carbon Israel. As we embark on this partnership, Alfa clients can look to the space as a tangible example that decarbonization doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. This transformation can be done with existing buildings, existing resources, and within everyone’s means.”

Alfa is a pioneer in net zero building in Israel, guiding their clients to achieve positive energy balance, reduce embodied carbon, and achieve zero carbon goals. In total, Alfa has helped its clients reduce more than 100,000 tons of CO2. Alfa works with its clients, including some of the most high-profile multinational corporations, to administer and certify sustainable building projects through certifications and standards including LEED, WELL, Fitwell, and now, GNFZ.

“ The world — and especially the Israeli market — has needed a more accessible, supportive certification program for existing buildings for some time,” adds Chen Shalita, Alfa’s Founder and CEO. “ The Global Network for Zero has proved to be an excellent tool, and allowed us to complete our mission of Net Zero Carbon while facilitating tangible added value to our operation. Because GNFZ prides itself on eliminating emissions by eliminating barriers to entry, we are seeing firsthand the growing number of client opportunities for pursuing an affordable, versatile path to building certification. Teaming up with GNFZ empowers us to prove that a zero-carbon Israel, beginning with the accelerated decarbonization across the building sector, is finally within reach.”

Alfa Campus achieved this milestone through various sustainable materials and building operations practices including solar panels, low-carbon materials, smart waste and water management, real-time performance monitoring, and sensory design. The campus leverages state-of-the-art sustainable technologies including SolarEdge, Radgreen sensors, and Homebiogas which allows the campus to achieve zero organic waste by producing cooking biogas for team lunches.

Alfa joins a growing list of GNFZ partners working to achieve net zero certification for buildings and businesses using the GHG Protocol, a global framework for measuring, managing, and reducing emissions from private and public sector operations, value chains, products, cities, and policies. As the world’s only Scope 3-centric, incremental net zero certification body, GNFZ’s certification is rating system agnostic, aligns with the Paris Agreement, and provides a comprehensive path to calculate and eliminate Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Built with total flexibility in mind, clients can choose their standard or framework to decarbonize and achieve certification.

About Alfa Sustainable Projects Ltd.

Alfa Sustainable Projects is a sustainable design and engineering firm driving high performance buildings targeting Global Network for Zero, LEED, ILFI, WELL, and Fitwell certification. Our innovative building science practices create healthy environments that reduce carbon emissions and enhance energy efficiency while reducing costs. We're dedicated to driving positive change in the built environment through boutique solutions for our clients, and building a more sustainable future for all.

About the Global Network for Zero

As the world’s premier independent zero emissions certification body, the Global Network for Zero offers third party net zero certification to businesses, buildings, communities, cities, products, processes and more. Amid the rapidly growing existential threat of climate change, GNFZ’s network delivers affordable strategies and incremental, end-to-end solutions to help businesses and individuals accelerate their shift to zero emissions operations. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more and reach out to team@gn-zero.com to learn how you can get involved.