New York Life Presents $100,000 Donation to SCAN Harbor through the Company’s “Strikeout Series” Partnership with the New York Yankees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York Life today announced a $100,000 donation to SCAN Harbor, the largest youth service provider in Harlem, East Harlem and the South Bronx, through the Company’s Strikeout Series partnership with the New York Yankees. Aligning with the New York Life Foundation’s focus on middle school education, the funding will support essential afterschool programming and resources for Bronx-based middle schoolers, reflecting New York Life’s commitment to positively impacting communities and helping individuals and families build secure futures.

The donation was presented to SCAN-Harbor at Yankee Stadium on September 27 ahead of the Yankees’ third-to-last home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heather Nesle, president of the New York Life Foundation, Dominick Kortkamp, managing partner of the Manhattan General Office and Cyrielle Rivera, a New York Life agent in the Manhattan General Office were joined by Lewis Zuchman, SCAN Harbor executive director, Jamel Oeser Sweat, SCAN Harbor board president and Brian Smith, New York Yankees senior vice president of Corporate/Community Relations.

“We are proud to partner with the New York Yankees through this Strikeout Series to support organizations like SCAN Harbor that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of our community’s youth,” said Nesle. “At New York Life, we know that middle school is a critical period, and out-of-school-time programs help students do better in school and build the skills they need for their future success. This contribution will make a positive impact for students navigating today’s increasing academic, social, and emotional challenges.”

SCAN Harbor offers a range of services including educational programs, mental health support, and mentoring to help at-risk youth build brighter futures. The $100,000 donation will help expand and enhance these vital programs, ensuring that more young people in need can benefit from SCAN Harbor’s comprehensive support.

“SCAN Harbor is profoundly grateful to New York Life for their $100,000 contribution to our Rev. T. Wendell Foster Recreation Center. This contribution will ensure our capacity to afford critical educational support to our middle school aged youth. For the past two years, SCAN Harbor has been working towards launching our Reach for the Stars upward bound program, aimed at supporting middle school students at the Foster Center. Thanks to the incredible partnership with New York Life and the New York Yankees, we are now ready to bring this vision to life. This partnership promises the establishment of meaningful educational support for our Foster Center young people. Reverend Foster is smiling upon us, as this was his vision for our center and park,” said Zuchman.

Through the Strikeout Series, New York Life pledged to donate $100 for each strikeout by a New York Yankees pitcher during regular season home games, up to $100,000. The Strikeout Series raised $72,600 following 726 Yankee strikeouts during the first 78 home games. To expand its impact on Bronx-area youth through SCAN Harbor, New York Life made the decision to donate the full $100,000 amount.

"We are thrilled to see New York Life’s commitment to philanthropy manifested in this impactful donation to SCAN Harbor, which is an organization that we have worked closely with for decades," said Smith. “SCAN Harbor provides critical services, resources and stability for underserved families, and it takes great partners like New York Life to keep them in a position to continue their valuable mission.”

The Strikeout Series program also provided new opportunities for New York Life to be part of the gameday experience at Yankee Stadium. New York Life has signage throughout the stadium, including the New York Life logo placed atop the home and visiting team dugouts, home plate rotational signage, outfield wall signage, and in-game scoreboard features, which also appeared on television monitors throughout the building.

