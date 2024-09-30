Curant Health Selected By IntraBio as the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy for AQNEURSA (levacetylleucine), the First Stand-Alone Therapy for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health, a rare disease specialty pharmacy that improves health outcomes for rare and complex care patients, has been chosen by IntraBio as the exclusive specialty pharmacy for AQNEURSA™ (levacetylleucine). This groundbreaking therapy is the first FDA-approved stand-alone treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), a rare genetic disorder.

AQNEURSA™ represents a significant advancement in the management of NPC, a condition characterized by progressive neurological deterioration due to cholesterol metabolism issues. Affecting approximately 1 in 100,000 live births, NPC presents complex challenges that have long demanded an effective therapeutic solution. AQNEURSA™ has shown significant improvements in neurological symptoms and functional outcomes for both adult and pediatric patients.

“Curant Health's partnership with IntraBio to deliver this new innovative therapy highlights our shared commitment of providing life-changing therapies and support to patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases. Curant Health is honored to begin supporting NPC patients and their families along their healthcare journey. I’m confident our continued dedication and comprehensive end-to-end solution will result in improved quality of life for our NPC patients.” said Patrick Dunham, CEO and Co-Founder of Curant Health

This exclusive partnership further highlights Curant Health's commitment to life-saving patient support and the empowerment of families navigating the challenges of rare diseases.

About Niemann Pick Disease Type-C

Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC) disease is a genetic, neurodegenerative disorder which causes progressive deterioration of the nervous system.

It usually affects children by interfering with their ability to metabolize cholesterol. Adult onset may also occur. Large amounts of cholesterol accumulate within the liver, spleen, and brain which leads to a series of neurological problems. Patients with NPC typically experience systemic, neurological and psychiatric symptoms that can be debilitating and significantly impact functional abilities.

About AQNEURSA™

AQNEURSA™ (levacetylleucine) is indicated for the treatment of neurological manifestations of Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) in adults and pediatric patients weighing ≥15 kg. Visit https://aqneursa.com/ to view the Full Prescribing Information, including Important Safety Information.

About Curant Health

Curant Health provides bespoke distribution and data solutions to optimize rare disease patient and partner journeys. Curant Health’s personalized approach to patient care focuses on rare and ultra-rare patient populations to improve outcomes in measurable and meaningful ways. Curant Health provides detailed and high-quality care while placing the patient's physical and psychosocial well-being as a priority. Curant Health enhances the rare disease patient journey, while supporting healthcare teams through their validated Medication Care Management® services. With over 20 years of experience, Curant Health brings a proven track record in:

Increasing patient compliance and Quality of Life

Providing additional resources for the management of rare disease patients

Utilizing our MCM ® process to generate Real World Evidence (RWE) and Real-World Data (RWD)

process to generate Real World Evidence (RWE) and Real-World Data (RWD) Reporting on product suitability and unmet patient needs

Reporting on adverse events, side effects or potential drug interactions

Providing extra support and feedback to physicians and their teams on the patient journey

For more information, please visit www.curanthealth.com.