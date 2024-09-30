HelloFresh, Factor, and St. Mary’s Food Bank Achieve One Million Meals Donated to Phoenix Community Members in Need

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, and its sister brand, Factor, America’s leading ready-to-eat (RTE) meal delivery service, celebrated today a donation milestone of reaching one million meals distributed to Phoenix area residents in need through St. Mary’s Food Bank. As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, the organizations remain dedicated to providing ongoing support for the nearly 2 million Arizona residents currently facing food insecurity—with a commitment to extend their donations throughout 2025.

With a HelloFresh distribution center located in Phoenix and a Factor facility in Goodyear, the two brands have been partnering with St. Mary’s Food Bank to provide more than 17,000 meals to the local Phoenix community each week. Through the HelloFresh brand’s Meals with Meaning program, community members facing food insecurity and homebound seniors, are provided access to free meal kits that include all the fresh produce and proteins to make eight nourishing meals at home. In addition, Factor is providing ready-to-eat meals through its Fuel for Change initiative that directly benefits St. Mary’s agency partners, including food pantries, homeless shelters, meal centers, domestic violence shelters, after school programs, and more.

“The reality of food insecurity today is alarming, and with high grocery costs continuing to affect communities, it’s critical that nutritious and fresh food is accessible to individuals and families in need,” said Jeff Yorzyk, Senior Director of Sustainability at HelloFresh. “We are so proud to reach this impactful milestone with our HelloFresh Meals with Meaning program and Factor’s Fuel for Change initiative. Most importantly, we could not have done it without our partners at St. Mary’s Food Bank, who work everyday to alleviate hunger for the members of our community in Phoenix and beyond.”

Celebrating One Million Meals with St. Mary’s Food Bank

To commemorate the one million meals donated and close out Hunger Action Month, St. Mary’s Food Bank and community volunteers came together today to help pack and distribute 8,000 HelloFresh meals and 4,000 Factor meals to the community via a drive-through donation event at St Mary’s Knight Distribution Center.

“As hunger rates continue to rise, both HelloFresh and Factor remain important and valued partners to St. Mary’s Food Bank,” said Milt Liu, President and CEO of St. Mary’s Food Bank. “The one million meals provided not only give our community members relief, but also wholesome meals many of our visiting and homebound seniors lack in their diets. We thank HelloFresh and Factor for their commitments to fighting hunger in Arizona and across the country.”

To learn more about the partnership and ways to volunteer, please visit stmarysfoodbank.org. More information on HelloFresh’s Meals with Meaning program can be found here and details on Factor’s Fuel for Change program can be found here.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers' doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America from 2021 through 2023 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.

ABOUT FACTOR

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 35 weekly meals and 60+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.

ABOUT ST. MARY’S FOOD BANK

As the world’s first food bank, St. Mary’s Food Bank has been providing food to Arizonans in need since 1967. St. Mary’s serves 76,000 square miles of Arizona, distributing enough food for more than 250,000 meals each day. In addition to providing food to more than 800 nonprofit partners such as homeless shelters, senior centers, schools, and faith-based organizations, St. Mary’s offers direct client services through large-scale food pantries in Phoenix, Surprise and Chinle. St. Mary’s reaches rural and remote communities with mobile pantries and distributes culturally relevant food to Tribal communities. St. Mary’s also supports homebound individuals with home deliveries and prepares and delivers meals to children in afterschool and summer programs. In addition to distributing food, St. Mary’s offers culinary and warehouse training to adults with barriers to employment seeking a path to self-sufficiency. Students also receive life skills training and extended job placement services. St. Mary’s has been recognized by Charity Navigator as a Four-Star Charity, by Phoenix Business Journal as the largest Arizona nonprofit for Social Services, and by Forbes as one of America’s Top 100 Charities. St. Mary’s Food Bank is a member of Feeding America and the Arizona Food Bank Network. Website: StMarysFoodBank.org Phone: 602-242-FOOD (3663).