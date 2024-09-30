Samsara and Esri Launch New Integration to Transform Public Sector Fleet Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, today announced a new integration with Esri to enhance fleet management and real-time reporting for government agencies. This turnkey integration allows customers to leverage telematics data from Samsara, including location, utilization, and maintenance, within Esri’s® ArcGIS® Velocity℠, a software-as-a-service IoT application for processing, visualizing, and analyzing real-time data. With these consolidated insights, public sector organizations can elevate citizen services, drive operational efficiency, and keep their communities safer.

Public sector fleets often struggle with siloed systems and manual reporting processes that are cumbersome and time-consuming. This can cause data quality issues across departments and hinder their ability to make accurate, timely decisions. Integrating telematics insights from Samsara with Esri’s ArcGIS Velocity gives these organizations a more complete view of their fleet operations to eliminate data silos, gain real-time visibility, and increase efficiency.

Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, provides mapping and spatial analytics tools to enhance decision-making and operational excellence for organizations across industries, as well as federal, state, and local governments. The combined capabilities of Samsara and Esri’s ArcGIS Velocity allow customers to ingest, analyze, and visualize real-time location and condition data, offering these key advantages:

Enhanced Asset Recovery: Streamlined and efficient processes for geofencing, asset tracking, and recovery.

Streamlined and efficient processes for geofencing, asset tracking, and recovery. Optimized Emergency Response: Faster, more accurate response times to emergencies with GPS and location data integration.

Faster, more accurate response times to emergencies with GPS and location data integration. Comprehensive Post-Event Reporting: Detailed reporting that supports transparency and accountability within government operations.

“Our partnership with Samsara allows ArcGIS users to combine critical IoT data points with their geospatial system of record for a more complete view of fleet operations and management,” said Thomas Fair, Director of Esri Partner Network. “By consolidating these insights, we’re empowering our users to make faster, more informed decisions and have a greater impact on the communities they serve.”

Samsara offers technology solutions to state and local governments nationwide, helping them boost service transparency, improve safety, and enhance sustainability. With over 290 partner integrations, its App Marketplace is the largest open ecosystem for physical operations.

“In government services, safety and efficiency are everything. From emergency dispatch to snow plow operations, every second counts,” said Robert Williams, Director, Public Sector Partnerships at Samsara. “We’re excited to partner with Esri to broaden Samsara’s reach within the public sector and provide real-time insights that are tailored to the unique needs of these fleet operations. I look forward to seeing what our customers accomplish with this new integration.”

Samsara’s integration with Esri’s ArcGIS Velocity is now available globally to customers. To learn more, visit the Samsara App Marketplace.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.