Starboard Group Expands Exclusive SkInsight AI Skin Analysis Across Global Fleet, Redefining Onboard Beauty Retail

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp.(NYSE: PERF), a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech, today announced a collaboration with Starboard Group, the world’s leading vacation retail curator. Starboard is continuing to pave the way for innovation as it rolls out its SkInsight experience, a cutting-edge interactive AI skin analysis, onboard 30 more ships this month. Developed in partnership with Perfect Corp., a pioneer in ‘Beautiful AI’, the SkInsight digital experience delivers detailed skin assessments to guests in seconds, along with uniquely personalized skincare regimens featuring products available for purchase onboard. Starboard debuted the SkInsight experience on Carnival Jubilee in December 2023 and will now offer the AI solution at retail stores on ships across Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages and TUI Mein Schiff fleets.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand this unique offering to so many more ships this year, allowing us to strategically leverage AI to enhance the retail experience for every skincare lover on board. It’s shopping, but smarter and even more fun!” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard Group President and CEO. “Our teams have collaborated closely with Perfect Corp to create a bespoke SkInsight app experience for Starboard, which underscores our commitment to innovation, seamlessly weaving engagement into the shopping experience.”

Beauty Solutions ‘For All,’ Enhanced By Technology

Starboard’s “Beauty for All" campaign empowers individuals to embrace their unique beauty with high quality products and solutions that are accessible to all and promote a vibrant and inclusive world through positive messaging. Through cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences, Starboard crafted a retail experience that’s as diverse and dynamic as its guests. SkInsight—a first-at-sea concept – is at the forefront of this revolution. It is also part of Starboard’s retailtainment concept which delivers immersive and engaging events and activations, as well as the creation of unique and compelling retail environments, digital experience and ecommerce.

Powered by AI and augmented reality, SkInsight is a game-changer. In just seconds after snapping a photo, guests receive personalized skincare recommendations verified by dermatologists. The tool can address guests’ skincare concerns from wrinkles, to texture, and dark circles, or simple enhancements for glowing skin.

SkInsight has become a cornerstone of Starboard’s “Beauty for All” initiative. Since its launch, the tool has delivered glowing results. SkInsight has not only increased the sales volume and guest spending by 20%, but it has also expanded the average transaction amount by 10%.

Perfect Corp. developed a tailored solution for Starboard Group, specifically designed to address the challenges of operating at sea. With offline functionality and no reliance on internet connectivity, this solution ensures seamless performance in maritime environments, aligning with the unique operational demands of onboard retail.

“We are thrilled to partner with Starboard Cruise Lines to launch the SkInsight AI skin analysis experience at sea. AI-powered skin analysis has the potential to personalize skincare shopping like never before, offering tailored solutions for each individual,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “By bringing this cutting-edge technology to Starboard’s travel retail environment at sea, we are taking the onboard beauty experience to new heights, ensuring that guests receive personalized care and advice while enjoying their journey."

With plans for continued expansion, Starboard's SkInsight symbolizes more than just a technological innovation— it’s a revolution in how it engages with beauty and a bold leap into the future of retail, setting new standards for inclusivity, personalization, and guest engagement. By seamlessly integrating AI and AR into the cruise experience, Starboard is transforming beauty shopping into an immersive, memorable adventure that resonates with every guest.

CLICK HERE to view the press kit.

About Starboard Group

From its origins in 1958 charting new courses in the duty-free industry, Starboard has always been more than just a retailer—we're curators of vibrant experiences that enrich every vacation. As the world’s leading vacation retailer at sea, we've perfected the art of creating memorable shopping moments across more than 90 ships, partnering with 15 world-class cruise lines. Our luxury division is creating a unique boutique experience for luxury travelers by hand curating elevated retail collections and experiences for sophisticated travelers on ocean ships, yachts and adventure-based expedition vessels. In 2024, as Starboard Group, we’re expanding our horizons even further. Now, with Starboard Cruise, Starboard Luxury, and Starboard Resort under our umbrella, we’re bringing our signature retail magic to land-based operations. This evolution positions us at the forefront of vacation retail, blending our rich maritime heritage with the exciting opportunities of resort-based shopping.

Recognized time and again for our innovation and quality—garnering accolades such as DFNI-Frontier Americas Travel Retailer of the Year and Global Cruise Retailer of the Year—Starboard Group continues to set the standard in travel retail. Our sister company, Onboard Media, crafts engaging multimedia experiences that drive brand awareness and boost revenue across the travel and hospitality sectors.

Headquartered in Miami, with additional offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Genoa, Italy, Starboard and Onboard Media are proud members of Global Travel Retail Holdings, LLC—a forward-thinking joint venture with LVMH and Gissy Investments, poised to lead the next wave of travel retail innovation.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.