Fiùtur and CarbonAi Empower Global Markets with “Digital Integrity” for Energy Transition Claims

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarbonAi and Fiùtur have formed a strategic partnership, combining CarbonAi’s monitoring platform with Fiùtur’s verification and distribution network. This integration creates connectivity between real-world operations and the global financial ecosystem, addressing the demand for high-integrity data to scale transition finance and environmental markets.

From Analog to Digital: A New Era

The partnership digitizes analog data workflows, delivering auditable, high-integrity data collection. CarbonAi’s software suite measures and manages Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from real-world assets, while Fiùtur provides the infrastructure to standardize and tokenize these assets for global markets. Fiùtur’s SMART Framework ensures compatibility and traceability by assigning unique SMART IDs to data elements, connecting them to the financial ecosystem.

Expanding Applications Through Networks

This collaboration enhances interoperability across networks, linking CarbonAi’s solutions with Fiùtur’s network to bridge real-world operations and financial markets. By connecting to ecosystems like Xpansiv Connect and the Canton blockchain network, the partnership is set to reshape industries through enhanced traceability and data integrity.

Real-World Impact

Fiùtur and CarbonAi have partnered with Zefiro Methane Corp, an environmental services company, to develop a digital system that supports methane abatement from abandoned oil wells. This solution ensures transparent data collection and quantification of emissions removal, supporting the issuance of transferable claims like offsets. The ability to analyze methane sources also cuts operational costs and improves efficiency.

“The integration of CarbonAi and Fiùtur demonstrates the true power of interconnected systems,” said Joe Madden, CEO & Founder of Fiùtur. “We are delivering an operating system for transition finance that enables customers to scale any solution and unlock capital.”

Ryan Arsenault, CEO & Founder of CarbonAi, added, “This partnership empowers companies in the low-carbon transition, providing the tools needed to monitor and mitigate transition risks while ensuring compliance with global standards.”

About CarbonAi

CarbonAi offers cutting-edge software to enhance the integrity and auditability of GHG data, with solutions like Field, Proof, View, and IMPaCT. Industry leaders worldwide use these tools to develop high-integrity GHG reduction projects, track emissions performance, and manage portfolios.

About Fiùtur

Fiùtur combines technology and governance in an open architecture, allowing participants in the transition economy to design, configure, produce, distribute, and consume critical transition information in a standardized format. The Fiùtur ecosystem incorporates financial institutions, proprietary and public data sources, insurers, technical firms, certification bodies, project developers, and environmental-commodity registries.