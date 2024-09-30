Ossium Health secures BARDA contract to advance bone marrow bank for radiological and nuclear emergencies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a commercial-stage bioengineering company with the first-of-its-kind bone marrow bank for processing and deploying stem cell-based therapies, today announced the signing of a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to advance the company’s ready-to-use bone marrow for national emergency preparedness. The contract, initially funded at $21 million for its base period, has the potential to reach a total value of $125 million with additional options spanning five years.

The partnership with BARDA is centered on accelerating the processing of Ossium’s proprietary Hematopoietic Progenitor Cell (HPC) Marrow product, conducting clinical studies to confirm its safety and efficacy, and expanding Ossium’s network of bone marrow banks across the United States. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies, specifically those involving radiological or nuclear incidents.

In such catastrophic incidents, initial survivors of the blast may suffer from Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS), a severe condition resulting from the destruction of bone marrow. If left untreated, ARS is fatal, but it can be managed effectively with a bone marrow transplant (BMT). Ossium’s innovative bone marrow banking platform, originally developed to support blood cancer patients requiring BMTs, is uniquely positioned to provide a rapid and scalable response to these emergencies. By maintaining a large, cryopreserved stockpile of bone marrow from deceased donors, Ossium can circumvent the logistical challenges associated with relying on living volunteer donors during a national crisis.

“Our approach offers a unique impact in safeguarding public health,” said Kevin Caldwell, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Ossium Health. “The ability to quickly deploy bone marrow units during a radiological or nuclear emergency could save countless lives and transform the way we respond to such incidents. We’re proud to enter this partnership that enhances our national preparedness.”

Ossium’s HPC, Marrow product is collected from recently deceased organ donors, processed, HLA-typed, and cryopreserved for future use, enabling a faster and more flexible response to patient needs during a crisis.

This approach already benefits patients in the oncology community who require bone marrow transplants. Participants of Ossium’s actively enrolling clinical study (PRESERVE I, NCT05589896) receive a transplant of Ossium’s HPC, Marrow, which allows them to receive the transplant at the optimal time and dose to most effectively treat their condition.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority, under contract number 75A50124C00032.

