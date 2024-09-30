ComEd Converts 450 Homes to All-Electric Through Whole Home Electric Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComEd today joined Elevate and Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation to highlight milestone progress made on electrifying low-income homes in Chicago and across the northern Illinois region served by ComEd. Through ComEd’s Whole Home Electric program, 450 low-income homes and apartment units have been electrified, with homes retrofitted with all-electric appliances and heating and cooling systems, which are expected to help reduce energy usage, lower net energy costs and lower carbon emissions for the customers and the surrounding community.

“ By electrifying 450 homes we’re reducing emissions, improving air quality and gaining valuable insights into how to decarbonize a sector that is critical to achieving Illinois’ clean energy goals,” said Gil Quiniones, ComEd President and CEO. “ ComEd is proud to work hand in hand with partners like Elevate and Bickerdike to deliver innovative, clean energy technologies to communities that need them most. By empowering customers and lowering costs, we can put ourselves on the path to a cleaner and more equitable future.”

The announcement was made at the Nuestro Hogar affordable housing units in Humboldt Park, one of the first multi-family projects electrified through the program. The project is one of several to receive significant upgrades, at no cost to the tenants, with the program exclusively serving low-income communities – those that have historically been impacted by air pollution.

“ This initiative is about more than just upgrading homes; it is about investing in the health and well-being of our communities," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. " By electrifying these homes, we are reducing energy costs and environmental impact while ensuring that families in Chicago have access to sustainable, modern living standards. This partnership with ComEd and Elevate is a testament to what is possible when we prioritize equity and innovation in our city’s path to a cleaner, greener future.”

ComEd first launched the Whole Home Electric program in 2022, with an initial $40 million investment, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower overall energy use and costs for low-income customers – those who can benefit most from energy savings. The program supports the goals of the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) which calls for expanding clean energy technology, like heat pumps, to help achieve a lower carbon future.

In partnership with environmental and community agencies, such as Elevate and Resource Innovations, ComEd has since helped electrify 180 single-family homes and 270 multi-family homes through the program, with upgrades coming at no cost to qualifying low-income customers. In the city of Chicago, a combination of 100 single-family and multi-family homes have been completed with Elevate, a local climate justice nonprofit.

“ Families across Chicago deserve not only affordable housing but homes that promote health and sustainability while reducing energy consumption,” said Dr. Anne Evens, Elevate CEO. “ I’m proud to have been a partner in the electrification of Nuestro Hogar in Humbolt Park. Retrofits of existing buildings are crucial in preserving affordable and healthy housing. We will continue this vital work with partners like ComEd and Bickerdike to achieve climate equity for all.”

With the building sector a significant contributor of overall greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. today, and responsible for about 70 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions in Chicago neighborhoods, the program helps to deliver a strong example of early efforts that are making a difference, with a goal of scaling this program for the future. So far, the homes completed through the program are estimated to reduce emissions by 2,500 metric tonnes of CO2 annually, which has an environmental impact equivalent to planting 3,000 acres of trees every year. Participating customers are also estimated to save up to $500 annually, on average, on energy bills.

Nuestro Hogar, an affordable housing property owned by Bickerdike, a community development nonprofit, was first built in 1923. The electrification and weatherization of the 100-year-old, 18-unit building was completed last year and has since saved over 300 megawatt-hours or 100 metric tons of CO2 annually, which is the equivalent to removing 22 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road.

“ The electrification of Nuestro Hogar Apartments is more than just a modern upgrade; it’s a vital step towards creating a sustainable and brighter future for our residents,” said Joy Aruguete, CEO of Bickerdike. “ As an affordable housing developer, we are committed to ensuring that our community thrives in a healthier environment by moving away from non-renewable resources and toward reducing our carbon footprint. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners ComEd and Elevate who have made this vision a reality.”

Through the program, residential customers receive new heat pumps and replace fossil-fueled appliances with all-electric ENERGY STAR® appliances like induction cooktops, electric clothes dryers, and other energy-efficient electric technologies, allowing them to reduce their overall energy bills and lower their carbon footprint. Since homes enrolled in Whole Home Electric tend to be older and located in areas historically impacted by pollution, the program also delivers weatherization and home safety upgrades as needed to ensure the maximum efficiency, and helping produce the highest energy savings for customers.

" On behalf of the Department of Environment and Mayor Brandon Johnson, I am thrilled to congratulate all the partners involved on this incredible milestone in advancing environmental equity," said Angela Tovar, Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Chicago. " I look forward to seeing this work continue to grow and bring the benefits of clean energy to even more Chicagoans."

To be eligible to participate in the Whole Home Electrification program, customers must demonstrate annual income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). Multi-family buildings that provide housing to income-eligible tenants and buildings owned or managed by Public Housing Authorities are also eligible to participate. There is no cost for single-family customers to participate. Income-eligible and public housing multi-family building owners may have a co-pay for certain measures.

Other qualifying criteria are determined through over the phone screening and a home assessment, completed by the program team. An additional assessment is performed for eligible projects by a qualified ComEd Energy Efficiency Service Provider (EESP), which determines the level of home modifications. The proposed home upgrades must collectively model annual energy bill savings to the customer. Most customers that participate in the Whole Home Electric offering are able to completely eliminate their gas or propane bills.

The Whole Home Electric program is just one example of how ComEd is working across sectors to expand the benefits of electrification, helping customers unlock energy savings and enhanced air quality that comes with it. ComEd offers a variety of heating and cooling efficiency programs, including a heat pump rebate of up to $1,400, which can be obtained from their local contractor. ComEd is also leading efforts to boost transportation electrification, with a series of rebates launched earlier this year totaling nearly $90 million.

For more information on how to determine if you are a candidate for the Whole Home Electric program, how to apply for electrification rebates, or to explore the array of customer clean energy empowerment programs offered by ComEd, please visit ComEd.com/Clean.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Elevate

Elevate is a nonprofit organization that works nationally and is headquartered in Chicago. Elevate designs and implements programs to ensure that everyone has clean and affordable heat, cooling, power, and water in their homes and communities —no matter who they are or where they live.

About Bickerdike

Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation is a nonprofit, member-based organization dedicated to serving the community development needs of Chicago’s north side since 1967. Bickerdike impacts thousands of residents each year by developing and preserving affordable housing, providing property and asset management, offering technical assistance, and fostering economic growth with a focus on job creation. Learn more at www.bickerdike.org.