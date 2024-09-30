Kao Signs Memorandum of Understanding for Collaboration with Thailand's C.P. Group

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 30, 2024, Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452) (President and CEO: Yoshihiro Hasebe) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Charoen Pokphand (C.P.) Group, Thailand's leading conglomerate, in order to collaborate on promoting a sustainable future in Thailand. Kao will work with C.P. Group, which operates 7-Eleven convenience stores and supermarkets, to provide environmentally friendly products in the daily goods sector and foster sustainable cooperation in the chemical business. As Kao celebrates its 60th anniversary in Thailand, the company will promote efforts to enrich the lives of Thai people through a global perspective and partnerships.

1. Background

Kao's mid-term plan "K27" emphasizes building Global Sharp Top businesses and building businesses through co-creation with partners. Kao Thailand will serve as a model in promoting activities that contribute to the expansion of the Kao Group's global business and the development of new business models.

Kao's operations in Thailand began in 1964, and launched Thailand's first powdered shampoo, "Feather Shampoo," in 1967. In 1972, the company started its chemical business. Currently, Kao provides 11 brands of everyday commodities, including Attack, Bioré, and Merries. In recent years, to address the growing threat of dengue fever in Southeast Asia, Kao developed a mosquito repellent without synthetic chemical ingredients using its unique technology and launched it first in Thailand. The company is also collaborating with the industry, government, and academia to reduce dengue fever cases, showcasing its ESG initiatives aimed at solving social issues.

C.P. has been operating in Thailand since its predecessor was established in 1921, under the philosophy of "benefiting the country, the people, and the company." Delivering high-quality products, the company has expanded its operations across a wide range of fields in Thailand, including retail sectors represented by stores such as 7-Eleven, as well as in the distribution, industrial, and agricultural sectors. In the distribution field, C.P. has supported the lives of Thai people by delivering various products while considering the social, economic, and environmental impacts, with a focus on sustainability.

2. Details of the Collaboration

Under the shared aspiration of contributing to the future of Thai children, Kao and C.P. Group will begin collaborating in the ESG field. By starting concrete cooperation and leveraging synergistic effects, the companies aim to deepen their partnership and achieve a sustainable future.

Co-develop a new house brand featuring innovative, sustainable consumer products for sale under C.P. Group’s brands, utilizing Kao Group's innovations to achieve sustainability goals.

Exclusive supply of specific environmentally friendly products from Kao Group to C.P. Group.

Explore further collaborative opportunities in the chemical business.

Collaborate to address social issues and develop products for industries related to C.P. Group's businesses by leveraging the expertise of both companies.

