Empowering Patient-Centered Care: Oneview and Epworth HealthCare's Expanded Collaboration

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oneview Healthcare is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partnership with Epworth HealthCare, aiming to enhance the patient experience by bringing Oneview’s Care Experience Platform (CXP) to over 100 additional locations. This collaboration is strategically designed to ensure rapid deployment with minimal interruption, addressing the unique challenge of units that cannot afford downtime.

The deployment includes cutting-edge solutions from Oneview, including modern Android hardware to accommodate Oneview’s CXP. This upgrade will also replace outdated arms and hardware, modernizing treatment chair areas with versatile and up-to-date technology, especially useful in spaces with movable chairs.

Taking into account the needs of elderly patients in these units, offering Free-to-Air TV access on tablets became a crucial selection factor. The scalable solution supports up to 2,000 endpoints, ensuring a personalized and enjoyable experience for all patients.

Oneview's integration with the Patient Administration System (PAS) and Meal Ordering enhances the patient experience and clinical workflow between Inpatient and Day units. This seamless integration will provide added benefits for efficiency and convenience for the care teams.

To strengthen its commitment to improving patient care, Epworth HealthCare is refurbishing certain areas and has once again chosen Oneview for its patient systems. This decision highlights the trust Epworth places in Oneview's innovative solutions.

“Epworth is pleased to further expand our long-standing partnership with Oneview, with the introduction of their new tablet solution” said Matt Malone, Chief Information Officer Epworth HealthCare. “The new tablets provide a flexible and simple solution for patients receiving treatment across our multiple oncology and dialysis department’s and standardises our technology offering to the Oneview Enterprise CXP for both overnight & day patients. The handheld tablet is easy to use of patients and staff alike and has transformed the physical environment of the patient treatment chairs with the removal of the mechanical arms & screens from the chairs providing more space for both the patient and clinicians.”

"We are thrilled to see the successful expansion of Oneview's platform into the treatment chairs at four Epworth HealthCare facilities," said William Hadden, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand at Oneview Healthcare. "Being able to rapidly deploy our tablet solution means patients in the dialysis and oncology treatment chairs can now experience the same exceptional benefits as inpatients admitted on the wards.”

About Epworth Healthcare: Epworth HealthCare is Victoria’s largest not-for-profit private hospital group, renowned for excellence in diagnosis, treatment, care and rehabilitation at convenient locations across Melbourne and Geelong. At Epworth, our patients are at the heart of everything we do. Supported by excellent facilities, we integrate clinical practice with education and research to deliver outstanding patient care, each and every day.

About Oneview Healthcare:

Oneview is a global leader in patient experience solutions, providing innovative technology to enhance communication and engagement between patients and healthcare providers. Oneview’s Care Experience Platform (CXP) integrates with your EHR to provide a unified set of digital tools in a single solution accessible from a tablet, television, or a patient’s personal device. Fully automated, integrated, and personalised, their solutions help to improve the patient experience and streamline clinical workflows.