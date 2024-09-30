Sanctuary Announces Licensing Partnership with Li & Fung to Expand Denim Category

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Li & Fung Limited (“Li & Fung”), the world’s leading supply chain solutions partner for consumer brands and retailers, today announced a licensing partnership with contemporary apparel brand Sanctuary to produce and distribute a new line of women’s premium denim. The first collection will debut in February 2025 at specialty retailers and department stores, and on sanctuaryclothing.com, and will also be available for wholesale distribution nationwide.

By partnering with Li & Fung, global experts in creating market-leading collections, Sanctuary will significantly expand its denim category. The new line will honor Sanctuary’s modern lifestyle aesthetic and commitment to sustainability, while broadening the brand’s denim offerings across both core and fashion-forward styles. The collection features responsibly sourced cottons and recycled materials, and innovative, eco-friendly washes that minimize water usage and chemical waste, aligning with Sanctuary’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Customers can expect a versatile assortment of perfect fits in great washes, including long jeans in skinny, crop, straight, bootcut, slim wide, wide, and barrel cuts. Denim shorts will be offered in a range of short cuts and 5” and 6.25” inseams, and the collection will also encompass A-line denim skirts, boyfriend jackets, and boxy fit jackets. Washes will range from white, light, medium, dark, and black colorways.

“We are passionate about continuing to deliver the perfect-fitting pant, building on our legacy as master pant makers and creators of the original 90s cult cargo,” said Deb Polanco, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Sanctuary. “By harnessing Li & Fung’s expertise and global capabilities, we will respond to an ever-growing consumer demand for more great Sanctuary denim styles, while also remaining faithful to our brand’s DNA and mission. This spring, we cannot wait for our customers to shop the new denim collection and become obsessed with their new favorite jeans, shorts, or jacket.”

For over 25 years, Li & Fung has established a reputation as a leading private label and branded partner, trusted by top brands to create winning collections from concept to fit to delivery. Now, Li & Fung is expanding its licensing division, teaming up with a rapidly growing portfolio of national brands across varying price points and categories. Through the partnership with Sanctuary, Li & Fung will apply industry-leading expertise to diversify the brand’s denim offerings and increase access to new customers and channels for distribution.

“At Li & Fung, we are experts at translating a brand’s most celebrated attributes into authentic collections with strong sell-through. We have built deep category expertise in denim through investing in category experts in design and product development, fabric innovation, wash, and laser treatments. We plan to fully leverage these capabilities to drive this business,” said David Miller, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions at Li & Fung. “We have long admired Sanctuary’s dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and sustainability, and we are thrilled to channel these attributes into our new collection of premium denim. These modern, timeless pants and tops will seamlessly complement Sanctuary’s comprehensive lifestyle collection, ensuring the perfect fit and style for all occasions.”

Retailers interested in adding this exclusive denim collection to their assortments can contact brettreynolds@lifung.com for detailed information and wholesale opportunities. This collection represents an exciting opportunity to bring premium, sustainably made denim to customers seeking modern, versatile fashion.

About Li & Fung Limited

Li & Fung, the Hong Kong-headquartered multinational group, is the world’s leading supply chain solutions partner. It specializes in responsibly managing supply chains of high-volume, time-sensitive goods for leading retailers and brands worldwide. Its aspiration is to deliver value in global supply chains by living our values around people, partners, and planet. For more information, please visit www.lifung.com

About Sanctuary

Sanctuary Clothing is a contemporary women's lifestyle brand that offers modern, versatile clothing for the confident woman. Known for its effortless style, premium quality, and commitment to sustainability, Sanctuary is dedicated to creating collections that empower and inspire. To learn more, visit www.sanctuaryclothing.com.