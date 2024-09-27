AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Southern Trust Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Southern Trust Insurance Company (Southern Trust) (Macon, GA).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of Southern Trust have been placed under review with negative implications following material erosion in risk-adjusted capitalization as of the second quarter 2024. This position was driven primarily by surplus erosion due to adverse loss reserve development related to legacy reserves and inflation-related issues that have negatively impacted the company’s overall balance sheet strength.

While the new ownership group has demonstrated explicit support via contributed capital in prior periods and expressed intentions to further support Southern Trust, the under review with negative implications status reflects the potential for negative rating action should the capital management plans communicated with AM Best not occur within the expected time frame. This strategy includes an additional capital contribution expected in the near term and corrective actions to stabilize the company’s reserve position. Management is in the process of a comprehensive reserve review to better gauge the company’s capital requirements and to stem future adverse loss reserve development issues. The ratings will remain under review until successful completion of intended action plans and AM Best evaluates the impact on Southern Trust’s ratings, particularly as it relates to the risk-adjusted capital position compared with prior periods and viability of stabilization in reserve development. Additionally, AM Best will continue to monitor Southern Trust’s corrective actions as it relates to improvement in its operating performance results.

