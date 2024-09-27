Korea Tourism Organization Partners with Top Chefs Bill Kim and Beverly Kim at Prestigious Chicago Wine & Food Festival, Chicago Gourmet

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is proud to announce its sponsorship of Chicago Gourmet’s highly anticipated Grand Cru, presented by UnitedHealthcare® and BMW USA, on Saturday, September 28. This esteemed culinary festival, which will take place on the Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park, offers an elevated tasting experience with Chicago’s most renowned chefs and many of the nation's leading wine experts and top mixologists amidst the stunning city skyline.

In partnership with Chicago Gourmet, the Korea Tourism Organization will bring the rich flavors and vibrant culinary traditions of Korea to Grand Cru, showcasing the talents of award-winning chefs Bill Kim and Beverly Kim. Chef Bill Kim will serve his mouthwatering Lemongrass Chicken with Somen Noodle Salad, complemented by a Sesame-Soy Gochujang Sauce, blending bold Korean ingredients with contemporary cooking techniques. Chef Beverly Kim will present her signature Kimchi and Beef Yuba Bop—a delicious fusion of kimchi and beef fried rice wrapped in a marinated tofu pouch.

“ We are proud to partner with Chicago Gourmet to bring the flavors of Korea to such an iconic culinary event," said Hee Jin Cho, executive director of the Korea Tourism Organization, NY Office. " Food is an integral part of Korean culture, and we are eager for Grand Cru guests to experience the artistry of Chef Bill Kim and Chef Beverly Kim. We hope these dishes inspire more people to discover the beauty and richness of Korean culture by visiting Korea."

In addition to tasting authentic Korean dishes, guests attending Chicago Gourmet’s Grand Cru also can learn more about Korea’s unique culture and travel experiences and enter to win an exciting giveaway with a premium Korean-themed prize package. The package includes:

A Two-Night Stay for Two at the luxurious L7 Chicago by LOTTE

A $300 gift card to PERILLA Korean American Steakhouse

A $150 Gift Card to Chef Bill Kim’s acclaimed Urbanbelly

A $150 Gift Card to Chef Beverly Kim’s Parachute HiFi

A $300 VISA Gift Card

For more information about Korea and its vibrant culture, please visit the Korea Tourism Organization booth at the event or explore english.visitkorea.or.kr.

About Korea Tourism Organization:

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). KTO serves the interests of Korea’s tourism economy by marketing the country as an all-season visitor destination. Fascinating history, rich culture, amazing food, and friendly people combine to make South Korea one of the most visited countries. The Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 campaign promotes K-Culture. Located in East Asia, South Korea is a country of contrasts, with tourist attractions ranging from ancient mountaintop Buddhist temples such as Bulguksa Temple to the ultra-modern skyscrapers as Lotte World Tower in Seoul. For more information visit english.visitkorea.or.kr.