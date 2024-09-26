AtoB Partners with Sunoco to Expand Nationwide Network and Deliver Enhanced Fuel Discounts

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtoB, the fintech payments platform modernizing the trucking industry’s financial systems, today announced a new partnership with Sunoco, bringing its 5,000 locations into its fuel card network. This collaboration significantly enhances AtoB’s already extensive fuel card network, providing customers with access to Sunoco locations across over 40 states and exclusive discounts.

Starting today, AtoB customers will benefit from discounts at over 5,000 Sunoco locations across over 40 states. Trucking fleets will now enjoy discounts at over 100 truck diesel locations including premier discounts at twelve key Sunoco stations along the highly trafficked New Jersey Turnpike. These twelve Sunoco truck diesel locations are part of the AMBEST network, a nationwide member-owned network of high-quality truck stops and service stations. With Sunoco’s extensive presence, this partnership is designed to offer substantial savings and enhance convenience for AtoB’s users.

Matan Agam, Head of Merchant Partnerships at AtoB, said, “We’re pleased to partner with Sunoco to provide our customers with access to high-quality fuels and significant savings. This aligns with our mission to deliver superior value and convenience for fleet operators. By leveraging Sunoco’s network, we’re enhancing our ability to support Over-the-Road and Local fleets across the country.”

By integrating Sunoco’s extensive network into AtoB’s platform, the partnership will add over 100 truck diesel locations and more than 5,000 gas stations. This expansion will enable AtoB customers to benefit from discounts at approximately 2,000+ truck stop locations and 20,000+ gas stations across the U.S.

"We're excited to partner with AtoB and to integrate with their fleet card and fleet payments ecosystem to bring even greater value to drivers and fleet operators across the country,” said Richard Hayes, Sr. Director Electronic Payments, at Sunoco. “By offering competitive discounts and convenient access to our high-quality fuels, we're confident that this collaboration will enhance the experience for both Over-the-Road and Local fleet customers, reinforcing our commitment to supporting the trucking industry nationwide."

AtoB users can now access competitive fuel discounts throughout the Sunoco network by swiping their fuel card. For more information about AtoB, visit atob.com

About AtoB

AtoB was founded in 2019 with the mission to transform the fleet industry’s financial management infrastructure. AtoB’s groundbreaking fintech payments platform provides drivers and fleet operators with easy-to-use financial products such as open-loop fleet cards, instant direct-deposit payroll, and access to savings tools in order to provide ease on the road and network efficiencies. Customers can use the AtoB Discount Navigator to locate and fuel up at the cheapest stations. AtoB is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community and is on Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startup 2022 list. For more information, visit atob.com.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).