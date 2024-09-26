QED Protocol Partners with Nexus to Scale Dogecoin

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QED Protocol, the world’s first zk-native blockchain protocol, announced today a partnership with Nexus, the project enabling the Verifiable Internet, to launch a zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) on the Dogecoin Network.

The collaboration is part of a broader effort to introduce upgrades that will enable the world’s oldest and most popular memecoin network to compete in the smart-contract realm with the likes of Ethereum and Solana. As part of this partnership, the Nexus technology will be harnessed to scale Dogecoin with its zkVM and include tools that empower developers to create a wide variety of high-performance applications on the network that could include everything from decentralized exchanges to NFTs.

The partnership, moreover, expands QED Protocol’s recent work with the Dogecoin community to scale the network by utilizing zero-knowledge tech. In August, QED Protocol announced a new proposal for a ZK opcode for proofs invented by Nexus Chief Scientist Jens Groth – OP_CHECKGROTH16VERIFY – that will enable both network scaling and building apps.

“It’d be an understatement to say that I’m thrilled to be partnering with Daniel Marin, Jens Groth and the team at Nexus, especially given the groundbreaking work they are doing in the crypto and ZK space,” said QED Protocol founder Carter Feldman. “More than this, it’s exciting for us to team up with them to mutually work toward the community-shared goal of making Dogecoin greater – that is, to MDEG, or Make Doge Even Greater!”

Jens Groth of Nexus also expressed his excitement in the partnership with QED and working with the Dogecoin community.

“QED shares with our team a vision of exploring the huge potential of zero knowledge tech in revolutionizing blockchain capabilities so that people around the world can find these decentralized systems both useful and meaningful in their day-to-day lives,” Groth said. “And in this vision of ours, the stars have aligned over Dogecoin and its dedicated community.”

[Link to video of Jens Groth explaining the Nexus zkVM]

Daniel Marin, Nexus CEO and Founder, noted his team brings a particularly strong and wide-reaching developer community to this shared mission with QED, including a team that is focused on utilizing its zkVM breakthrough and zero knowledge tech in general to hyperscale networks. In addition to Dogecoin, he noted, the Nexus team’s technology can be applied to other blockchains for achieving high-throughput and high-security performance at incredibly low costs.

“What we are doing with Dogecoin can certainly be replicated in other ecosystems, and working with Carter and the team at QED, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible thanks to recent breakthroughs in zero knowledge technology,” said Daniel.

About QED Protocol

QED is a native execution layer for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other ecosystems that is designed to address the challenges of Web3 development. The horizontally scalable, secure and user-friendly platform is built for developers and users alike, supporting a wide range of applications from DeFi to NFTs and beyond.

About Nexus

Nexus is enabling the Verifiable Internet. We are creating a verifiable world where every computation is provable, making the Internet more secure and trustworthy. Nexus is backed by key investors including Lightspeed Ventures, Pantera, Dragonfly, SVA and more. We are actively seeking exceptional scientists and engineers to shape the future of the Verifiable Internet. Learn more and get involved at nexus.xyz.