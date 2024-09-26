WATT Fuel Cell Ships First WATT REMOTE Unit to Ace Instruments Ltd. and Forms Partnership for Remote Power Needs in Canada

MT. PLEASANT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WATT Fuel Cell Corp has completed an initial WATT REMOTE™ solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) product shipment to Ace Instruments Ltd. in its support of remote power needs across Canada. WATT REMOTE is designed for industrial clients with power reliability or availability challenges, providing power when and where it’s needed most.

“Ace Instruments is thrilled to be partnering with WATT to offer the WATT REMOTE system to support our customers with critical power needs across Canada,” stated Dino Soucy, owner of Ace Instruments Ltd. “Ace is committed to providing our valued customers with the highest quality of services, products, and solutions – we are confident adding WATT REMOTE to our portfolio of offerings supports that mission.”

WATT is a developer and manufacturer of SOFCs that operate on common fuels such as propane and natural gas and pair with renewable power and energy storage using WATT’s innovative hybrid power management system. The company’s technology and growth are focused on distributed energy resources that are commercially and environmentally responsible. A solution for remote power applications where the grid is unavailable or unreliable, WATT REMOTE provides customers with a viable path toward a future of more reliable energy.

“Canda has a wide variety of remote power application demands,” said Danielle Ramaley, WATT’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited to be working with Ace Instruments to meet those power needs with our innovative SOFC technology.”

The initial WATT REMOTE shipment is part of a larger, multi-year value-added reseller agreement with Ace Instruments and signals WATT’s official entrance into the remote power market. Additional shipments to Ace, as well as the fulfillment of orders the company has received from other partners in the residential and remote power markets will continue in line with the company’s growth projections.

About WATT Fuel Cell: WATT Fuel Cell (www.wattfuelcell.com) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (“SOFC”) stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT’s proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed it to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small-scale and remote power applications. WATT’s Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (solar and wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.