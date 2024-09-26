Xponential Fitness and the American Cancer Society Join Forces to Support Breast Cancer Awareness This October.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the United States, female breast cancer has now surpassed prostate and lung cancers as the most diagnosed type of cancer, except for skin cancers. According to the American Cancer Society’s Statistics Center, a staggering 313,510 new cases are expected in 2024 alone. This October, Xponential Fitness, a leading global franchisor of health and wellness brands, and the American Cancer Society are teaming up for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month to support and raise funds for research, advocacy, and patient care to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive breast cancer.

Xponential’s Support for the American Cancer Society

Xponential’s entire slate of fitness brands, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, YogaSix, Rumble Boxing, and BFT, will be offering donation-based classes at participating locations to help drive awareness and raise funds for the American Cancer Society and a percentage of sales from co-branded apparel will also be donated back to American Cancer Society to go towards research, advocacy, and resources for patients and families impacted by breast cancer. All brands will also raise awareness for the American Cancer Society’s noble cause through social media and blog content spotlighting cancer patients, survivors, and education all month long. To make a donation to the American Cancer Society through any of the Xponential brands, visit this page.

"At Xponential Fitness, we believe in the power of community and movement to uplift and support each other during life's most challenging moments,” said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. “By partnering with the American Cancer Society, we’re raising funds crucial to the fight against breast cancer, while also empowering our members and teams to take part in this important cause. Together, we are helping to build a future where everyone has the resources and opportunity to overcome this disease."

Importance of Exercise for Cancer Fighters and Survivors

With Xponential’s diverse range of exercise modalities, the company is honored to support a leading organization in the fight against cancer. Women who get regular physical activity have a 10% - 20% lower risk of breast cancer compared to women who are inactive, with greater risk reduction associated with increasing levels of activity. Xponential’s workouts help members meet the recommended 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 to 100 minutes of vigorous activity each week, promoting overall health and potentially preventing chronic illness, including cancer.

Patti Ferraro, a breast cancer survivor and CycleBar member knows firsthand the impact that fitness and community can have during recovery. In 2021, after finishing a ride at her local CycleBar, she received the news of her diagnosis. What followed was surgery to remove the tumors, another surgery to remove her lymph nodes, months of chemotherapy, recovering from COVID-19, and then three weeks of intense radiation therapy. Still, the CycleBar community stood by her throughout her journey.

“CycleBar has been a constant source of strength throughout my breast cancer battle. After my diagnosis, I faced an aggressive treatment plan, but the CycleBar community was with me every step of the way. When I was cleared to continue classes it felt like coming home, and over three years later, the rides continue to be essential for my physical and mental recovery.”

To learn more about what each Xponential brand and its local studios are doing to support the American Cancer Society during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, please visit www.xponential.com/our-brands. To learn more about the American Cancer Society, visit www.cancer.org.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. Through its mission to make health and wellness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of nine brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, boxing, strength training, metabolic health, and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, with franchise, master franchise and international expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states and 26 additional countries. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; YogaSix, the largest yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; BFT, a group strength training and conditioning program; and Lindora, a leading provider of medically guided wellness and metabolic health solutions. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.xponential.com.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.