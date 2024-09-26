BGSF Named as an SAP Services Partner to Drive Digital Transformation and Innovation

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading provider of consulting, workforce solutions, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, is proud to announce its official designation as an SAP Services Partner. This strategic partnership will enable BGSF to expand its service offerings and accelerate digital transformation for clients, particularly in SAP’s core solutions, such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud.

Through this collaboration, BGSF will leverage SAP’s cutting-edge platforms and innovation frameworks to deliver seamless implementation, optimization, and upgrade services. The partnership aims to support organizations in their journey toward smarter, more efficient business processes, ultimately fostering innovation and operational excellence.

"We are excited to formalize our partnership with SAP," said Eric Peters, President of BGSF's Professional Division. "This collaboration enables us to tap into SAP's powerful ecosystem and integrate their advanced technologies with our workforce solutions, driving transformative results for our clients."

As an SAP Services Partner, BGSF will utilize the SAP Activate methodology—a comprehensive framework designed to fast-track innovation through pre-built content, accelerators, and best practices. This approach ensures efficient project delivery, minimizing risks and enhancing client satisfaction by reducing escalations and ensuring high-quality outcomes.

By gaining access to SAP’s vast network of resources, including specialized training, certification, and expert guidance, BGSF will strengthen its ability to support clients throughout their digital transformation. This partnership will enable clients to reimagine their business models and enhance their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

"Our goal is to help clients not only adopt SAP solutions but also harness the full power of these tools to drive sustainable, long-term success," Peters added.

BGSF’s Managed Solutions and Business Consulting services focus on SAP S/4HANA upgrades, ensuring clients benefit from faster time-to-value and reduced operational disruption. With expertise in managing SAP implementations and ongoing enhancements, BGSF is committed to enabling businesses to scale efficiently while maximizing their ROI on SAP solutions.

This partnership solidifies BGSF's position as a leader in providing innovative workforce solutions, backed by SAP’s industry-leading technologies. Together, BGSF and SAP are poised to empower organizations to thrive in the digital age, delivering next-generation value and fostering impactful business transformations.

About BGSF, Inc.

BGSF provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Property Management (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands, achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 97th largest Workforce Solutions Provider in 2024 and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2024. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com. BGSF Managed Solutions and Consulting | Managed Solutions