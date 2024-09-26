Trulioo and Airwallex Expand Global Partnership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trulioo, an industry-leading identity platform with proven global coverage for person and business verification, today announced its partnership expansion with Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses. Since the two joined forces in 2017, Airwallex has integrated Trulioo Identity Document Verification, Business Verification and Person Match to achieve compliance and robust fraud prevention across 181 countries.

Airwallex recently announced it surpassed $100 billion in annual processing volume and achieved an annual run rate of nearly $500 million. The global fintech platform maintains more than 60 licenses and permits across the globe, including money transmitter licenses in 42 U.S. jurisdictions. Airwallex adheres to regulations set by, among others, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, the Financial Conduct Authority of the U.K. and the Dutch Central Bank.

Airwallex relies on advanced verification technology from Trulioo to navigate a complex, global regulatory landscape. Since integrating Person Match and Identity Document Verification in the APAC region in 2017, Airwallex has extended its use of Trulioo capabilities to the Americas and Europe. In 2022, the partnership expanded with the integration of Trulioo Business Verification to streamline verifying businesses and their beneficial owners.

“Trulioo delivers a dynamic solution, enabling Airwallex to adapt our identity workflows over time to outpace fraud and maintain compliance,” said Elliot Colquhoun, vice president, IT & Information Security at Airwallex. “Partners like Trulioo are essential to effectively identify and block fraud so that we can ensure the security of over 100,000 global businesses while allowing legitimate transactions to proceed without interruption.”

Across the 181 countries in which the companies have partnered, Trulioo has verified passports from 162 countries, ID cards from 119 countries and 104 types of driver’s licenses for Airwallex. In 2024, Airwallex achieved significant improvements in automatic document verification that led to a reduction in median processing times.

“We take pride in supporting Airwallex’s remarkable global expansion,” said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. “Our cutting-edge verification technology has empowered Airwallex to confidently enter new markets, meet stringent regulatory requirements and build trust and safety. This collaboration goes beyond technology. It’s a relationship built on flexibility, innovation and a commitment to navigating the complexities of compliance and fraud prevention across the globe.”

With flexible integration options from Trulioo, including a modern API and a hosted image-capture SDK, Airwallex can quickly adjust its verification workflows to comply with evolving regulations. That agility is crucial for supporting the company’s continuous, rapid international expansion.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 14,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expert verification knowledge across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit www.airwallex.com.