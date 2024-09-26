Creative Growth Teams Up with John McNeil Studio to Become an Undeniable Voice for Artists with Disabilities

BERKELEY, Calif. & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creative Growth, the first organization dedicated to supporting artists with developmental disabilities, has teamed up with creative marketing company, John McNeil Studio to unveil its new brand. Representing 50 years of elevating the work of artists with disabilities within the arts community, Creative Growth’s new brand campaign includes a new identity and logo, new positioning, brand film and a redefined strategy centering on the ‘undeniable voice of art.’

“For the last 50 years, Creative Growth has been dedicated to providing a supportive space where artists with disabilities can truly shine,” said Ibby Sasso, Director of Marketing and Communications at Creative Growth. “This rebrand isn’t just about celebrating our anniversary; it’s about pushing boundaries and continuing our mission to advocate for these incredible artists. Our new brand reflects our commitment to challenging norms and making a meaningful impact on the art world, which is finally receiving the recognition it deserves.”

An Undeniable Voice

Creative Growth’s evolved brand is at the forefront of a shift towards art that stands for the inherent reveal — the power of artistic expression to bring understanding and connection to us all. The brand’s new expression includes unobtrusive color and design choices that purposely don’t compete with the voice of the artist and instead, serve as a container for the art to have a voice of its own.

Executive Creative Director Gerald Lewis of John McNeil Studio explains, “We needed to create a powerful, distinctive voice for the brand. But it couldn’t compete with the voice of the artists because in the end, the art has to speak. It had to be simple, honest and genuine, in line with the mission of Creative Growth. Artists will spend 30 years making work, honing their craft and following their voice inside this space. We wanted to celebrate that. So, while the mark, the brand, is simple and honest, it’s also expansive and energetic.”

Kicking off the new brand campaign is a short film capturing the voice of artist William Scott as he walks through downtown Oakland and enters Creative Growth’s doors into a place where people who were once marginalized can grow, explore and express themselves as bona fide artists. The video continues by showcasing the various works of artists part of the Creative Growth art center and how they represent the undeniable voice of art and a better world.

“One of the biggest tasks of this rebrand was to signify the spot Creative Growth has earned within the established art world,” said Lewis. “These artists’ works are in the Venice Biennale, MoMA, Centre Pompidou and made possible by a studio in Oakland, California.”

Earlier this year, Creative Growth celebrated the opening of its exhibition in partnership with SFMOMA, The House that Art Built, which runs through Oct. 6, 2024. To learn more, visit here and to get more behind the scenes for the campaign, visit here.

About Creative Growth Art Center:

Founded in 1974, Creative Growth Art Center is a pioneering nonprofit based in Oakland, California. For five decades, Creative Growth has nurtured the artistic talents of individuals with developmental disabilities, empowering them to create impactful art recognized worldwide. The organization is committed to advancing the disability arts movement and promoting the idea that art is for everyone.