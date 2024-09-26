CommentSold Partners with Seel to Offer Worry-Free Shopping Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommentSold, the leading video commerce development platform, today announced its partnership with Seel. CommentSold will offer its retailers and customers the ability to shop sustainably and risk-free through Seel’s Worry-Free Purchase offering.

This partnership will help continue to simplify shopping for CommentSold's growing customer base. With the addition of Worry-Free Purchase, CommentSold offers its retailers and customers the ability to get a full refund on their purchase in case the products don’t arrive on-time and in great condition, while simultaneously offsetting the carbon footprint associated with e-commerce supply chains.

CommentSold has shaped its business around evolving consumer expectations and preferences with shopping. As a leading pioneer of long-form live selling in the United States, CommentSold now also offers short-form AI powered shoppable video and Meta chat automation technology, which enables businesses to sell products directly through automated comments on social media posts. Now by offering Worry-Free Purchase, CommentSold empowers its retail sellers to offer solutions that meet today’s consumers’ preferences.

CommentSold launched in 2017. Since its founding, the platform has facilitated more than $4.4 billion in sales and served 22 million customers. CommentSold now supports more than 7,000 small and midsize businesses delivering live shopping and e-commerce experiences.

“We’re deep believers in technology’s potential to upend retail,” said Daniel Jang, COO & CFO of CommentSold. “Our partnership with Seel reflects the commitment we’ve made to meeting shoppers' preferences for risk-free shipping and sustainability in today’s ever-changing retail landscape. As businesses explore new avenues for sales through social media, we're also challenging conventional practices by employing innovative technology-driven solutions. At CommentSold, we’re confident that the addition of Seel will supplement our existing offerings, help grow our user base, and ensure seamless experiences for our customers.”

“CommentSold understands how to strategically engage shoppers,” said Zack Peng, CEO of Seel. “We’re eager to support them and share a mutual aim to continue simplifying commerce, which includes knowing you’re shopping risk-free with sustainability in mind.”

About Seel

Seel offers a Third-Party Refund (3PR) program that helps global merchants offer worry-free shopping experiences to their customers. By offering superior benefits to shoppers and cost savings for merchants, Seel is powering frictionless and sustainable shopping experiences for Goodwill, Poizon, Shoplazza, and thousands of other global e-commerce businesses.

About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in video commerce technology, enabling over 7,000+ small to mid-sized retailers with video commerce tools, generating over 180 million items sold with $4.4B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses and creators of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for simultaneously delivering engaging video commerce experiences across all their sales channels. CommentSold moved into direct-to-consumer commerce by acquiring assets of Popshoplive, a community-driven livestream shopping marketplace app at the intersection of social, e-commerce, and entertainment. Continuing to innovate in 2023, they launched Videeo for Shopify. This game-changing Shopify app revolutionizes customer engagement and enhances shopping experiences through a multitude of innovations. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Shopify, Videeo empowers businesses to convert shoppers into superfans and repeat customers.