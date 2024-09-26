Westinghouse Expands Canadian Supply Chain with Key MoUs

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed MoUs with three significant Canadian suppliers to support nuclear new build projects in Canada and around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed MoUs with three significant Canadian suppliers to support nuclear new build projects in Canada and around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company today announced the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three significant Canadian suppliers to support nuclear new build projects in Canada and around the world. This milestone strengthens Westinghouse’s deep commitment to Canada’s economy and further develops the nation’s nuclear supply chain to support Westinghouse’s global fleet of advanced reactors.

The signed MoUs establish the potential for manufacturing key reactor components, including valves, flow control equipment and large steel structures as well as various fabrication, construction and testing services. The suppliers are Curtiss-Wright Nuclear Canada, E.S. Fox Ltd. and Velan Inc.

“As a fully-owned Canadian company, Westinghouse is invested in the success of the Canadian nuclear industry and delivering the economic benefits of building AP1000® reactors home to Canada,” said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. “For each AP1000 unit we build outside of Canada, Westinghouse could generate almost $1 billion of Canadian dollars in GDP through local suppliers.”

Westinghouse has worked closely with Canadian suppliers on components for its advanced, proven AP1000 reactor, the only Generation III+ reactor currently in operation. Six AP1000 reactors are operating globally, with eight more under construction. There will be 18 units based on AP1000 technology in operation globally by the end of the decade. The company is also collaborating with the Canadian supply chain for its AP300™ small modular reactor, a 300-MWe single-loop pressurized water reactor based on AP1000 technology, and the eVinci™ microreactor, which can provide up to 5 megawatts of electricity for eight-plus years for a variety of applications.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Cameco and Brookfield, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with a proven, fully operational Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $28.7 billion Canadian dollars in gross domestic product (GDP) during construction and $8.1 billion in GDP annually in ongoing operations. The four-unit project would also create 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs and provide Canadian firms opportunities to support the more than 30 AP1000 units in the pipeline globally.

