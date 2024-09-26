Sensormatic Solutions Collaborates With pass_by to Enhance Shopper Mobility Insights Beyond the Store

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced its collaboration with pass_by’s AI-powered, retail insights platform. The collaboration integrates pass_by’s AI-powered shopper mobility data with Sensormatic Solutions in-store traffic data and shopper behavior insights to help retailers view the entire path to purchase. By understanding where shoppers go before and after their store visit, retailers can better predict customer behavior, enhance store performance, increase conversion rates and optimize brand performance.

“ Sensormatic Solutions is committed to providing our retail customers with access to the most advanced, accurate and innovative analytics tools; when it comes to shopper mobility insight, that’s pass_by,” said Nick Pompa, traffic insights leader at Sensormatic Solutions. “ Shopper Mobility gives retailers a 360-degree view of shopper behaviors and traffic trends in and around their stores. It will help ensure that each decision is based on the most up-to-date and precise market and enterprise data.”

Through this collaboration, Sensormatic Solutions offers pass_by’s plug-and-play competitive retail insights platform, almanac, to complement and integrate with retailers’ current traffic insight solutions. The platform is supported by pass_by’s shopper mobility data, which provides historical and predictive insights into any United-States-based store.

Shopper Mobility insights guide strategic investments and initiatives throughout retail enterprises, helping retailers to:

Foster operational excellence. Analyzing foot traffic patterns can help retailers optimize staffing, floor design and more to remove friction during peak hours. These insights can help retailers anticipate product demand with more precision to streamline supply chain processes.





Analyzing foot traffic patterns can help retailers optimize staffing, floor design and more to remove friction during peak hours. These insights can help retailers anticipate product demand with more precision to streamline supply chain processes. Benchmark stores and understand competitive chains. almanac allows retailers to understand visits to any U.S.-based store, helping them to benchmark against owned stores or competitive performance, view year-over-year trends and glean insights into profiles of store visitors.





almanac allows retailers to understand visits to any U.S.-based store, helping them to benchmark against owned stores or competitive performance, view year-over-year trends and glean insights into profiles of store visitors. Determine the most advantageous locations for expansion. Shopper demographics and psychographics can help retailers looking to grow their footprints by identifying prime locations for ideal foot traffic volume and profitability. It also allows retailers to analyze behavior within neighborhoods, cities, states or regions, which can help strengthen business cases for expansion into new areas as well as identify cannibalization and understand the impact of opening and closing stores.

“ For some time, understanding visits and visitors to stores has been the purview of floor managers, merchandising directors and other operational leaders,” said Sam Amrani, founder and chief executive officer, at pass_by. “ Now, our partnership allows retailers to access insights into any store, along with visitor profiles, to extend the value of retail analytics beyond traditional bounds. With our comprehensive AI-powered shopper mobility data and Sensormatic Solutions global scale and technology leadership, retailers will have an even more complete picture of their performance so all departments can plan for the future with confidence.”

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions and pass_by’s shopper mobility analytics offerings, visit sensormatic.com/shopper-insights/shopper-journey/shopper-mobility.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

About pass_by

pass_by is the most advanced AI-powered foot traffic platform providing access to insights into any retail store. Our platform delivers historical and predictive visit data, visitor demographics, and competitor performance, empowering retailers to benchmark, strategize, and grow with speed, precision and effectiveness. Learn more at passby.com/retail.