Altitude Sports Partners with TEGNA Stations 9NEWS, My20 for 20 Nuggets Games, 20 Avalanche Games as Part of Comprehensive Broadcast Solution

DENVER & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today a broadcast rights agreement with TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) for 20 Denver Nuggets games and 20 Colorado Avalanche games to be shown for free over-the-air on Denver’s 9NEWS (KUSA-TV) and My20 (KTVD-TV). A new subscription-based direct-to-consumer platform coming in October, Altitude+, will offer Nuggets and Avalanche games not exclusive to a national network. The Altitude Sports network will continue to carry local games for subscribers of DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Spectrum TV.

“Thanks to the vision and creativity of my father and our leadership team, the hard work of many across this organization, and a tremendous partner in TEGNA, we are thrilled to deliver a comprehensive solution so that our fans can watch all Nuggets and Avs games this season and beyond,” said Josh Kroenke, KSE vice chairman. “As we embark on the 25th season of Ball Arena and not only celebrate the past but look toward the future, it is fitting that we introduce the next evolution of our Altitude Sports network that includes Altitude+ and games on 9NEWS and My20. Thanks to this innovative model, our fans can be with us every step of the way this season in our quest to bring both the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and the Stanley Cup back to Denver.”

More on 9NEWS, My20

9NEWS and My20 are sister stations, owned by TEGNA and operating out of the same building on Speer Boulevard. Of the 20 live games per team set for over-the-air broadcast, 10 will be on 9NEWS, the NBC affiliate and local news powerhouse.

“We’ve worked with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for more than 25 years, and we’re thrilled to take our relationship to the next level as the official over-the-air broadcast home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche,” said Mark Cornetta, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “With both teams coming off recent championships, the demand from fans is at an all-time high. Today, there are even more reasons for fans to celebrate with the ability to watch Nuggets and Avs games for free over-the-air.”

Games airing on 9NEWS and My20 will be produced by Altitude Sports and will feature the same talent, with Chris Marlowe, Scott Hastings, Vic Lombardi, Christopher Dempsey, Katy Winge, and Bill Hanzlik on Nuggets coverage, and Marc Moser, Mark Rycroft, Kyle Keefe, and John-Michael Liles for Avs games.

The broadcast agreement with TEGNA will enable nearly 3.5 million people in the Denver metro area to access games over-the-air.

Altitude Sports Carriers

In advance of the Nuggets and Avalanche seasons, Altitude Sports continues to be available throughout its nine-state territory on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo. Fans can also find Altitude Sports on Spectrum TV in parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana. Fans can visit www.altitudesports.com/how-to-watch to find a provider in their area.

“When I joined KSE last March, I said the most important thing we can do with Altitude Sports is give it a fresh perspective so that our fans can see our amazing teams and the generational players we are fortunate to have here in Denver,” said Kevin Demoff, KSE president of team and media operations. “Thanks to the leadership and support of Stan and Josh, our team was able to develop this unique model giving our fans an opportunity to watch all Nuggets and Avs games in a variety of ways. I want to thank all of our distribution partners for working with us to come up with a creative solution to get Altitude Sports to our fans.”

More On Altitude+

Every Altitude Sports broadcast of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche will be available on Altitude+, the new streaming home of Altitude Sports coming in October. Altitude+ will be available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service for $19.95 per month.

Fans who live in Altitude’s nine-state broadcast territory will have access to all of Altitude’s programming, including live Nuggets and Avalanche games, plus pre- and post-game coverage, full episodes of Altitude Sports originals, and regional collegiate coverage of Colorado State, University of Denver, and Air Force Academy athletics.

Altitude+ also will be available as a TV Everywhere (TVE) service at no additional cost for customers who currently subscribe to a TV package from a distribution partner that includes Altitude Sports.

“Altitude+ will make our live game broadcasts more accessible to a broader audience,” said Demoff. “We have a first-class crew with some of the best on-air talent in the NBA and NHL. I’m excited for those fans that haven’t been able to watch games on Altitude on a regular basis – they’re in for a show.”

Altitude+ will first be available for download on iOS and Android devices, with connected smart TV apps to follow soon after, ensuring that Nuggets Nation and Avs Faithful can enjoy content wherever they are on their preferred device.

For more information about Altitude+ visit AltitudeSports.com/Altitudeplus and sign up to receive updates on the upcoming launch.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is one of the world’s leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. As owners and operators of the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre, and Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, KSE’s sports and entertainment assets are second to none. Additional properties under the KSE umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, the 24-hour regional television network, and Altitude Authentics, the company’s official retail provider. For more information, visit BallArena.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is a leading local broadcast and digital media company. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top four network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Altitude Sports

Seen in a nine-state territory, Altitude Sports is the television network of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth. Altitude Sports broadcasts University of Denver sports (including hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and lacrosse), the Air Force Academy (football, basketball, and hockey), as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment, and public service programming. A full list of Altitude Sports programming and other information can be found at www.altitudesports.com.