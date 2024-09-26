As Spectrum Center Prepares to Reopen, Arena Announces Addition of Evolv Technology at Entrances

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hornets Sports & Entertainment and Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening designed to create safer experiences, today announced a new partnership under which Evolv becomes the Official Fan Screening Provider of the Charlotte Hornets and will see its Evolv Express® systems used to screen fans at Spectrum Center’s entrances. This enhancement is one of many technology upgrades made as part of the Re!magine Spectrum Center renovation project, which is focused on creating an elevated guest experience.

Evolv Express helps allow guests to enter a venue without always stopping for individual checks, using sensor technology combined with AI to distinguish between a wide variety of potential threats and many common everyday items, such as phones and keys. Evolv Express was created to allow people to move through screening at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at ingress points. After seeing the successful use of Evolv at other basketball arenas, as well as other facilities in Charlotte, the systems were tested in Spectrum Center last year during the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in March and subsequently installed at all main entrances as part of the large-scale renovation.

“In the short time we used Evolv last year, we saw a really tremendous impact on the fan experience,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “Our guests want to get into the arena quickly so they can get their concessions, purchase merch and get settled in their seats. Evolv helps enable them to do that – and to do so in a nonintrusive manner with a heightened level of safety. We’re really excited to reopen our doors next month and for guests to see how we’ve utilized impactful technology to really elevate the experience.”

Spectrum Center is the newest customer in a long list of venues in the Carolinas that have selected Evolv as their weapons detection partner. The arena’s security director knew the benefits of Evolv from time spent working at another local venue that was using the technology and by hearing about the systems’ success at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, one of many school systems in North and South Carolina using Evolv.

“We are proud to continue to grow our presence in the Carolinas by partnering with Spectrum Center and aiming to enhance safety, security and the fan experience,” said John Bair, Vice President of Sports for Evolv Technology. “When a community sees that Evolv is part of a layered and effective solution, word spreads - whether it’s within a school district, a sports fandom or another community. It is incredibly satisfying to be trusted as a layer of security for venues of all kinds, and to watch our business grow through word of mouth.”

Evolv Technology’s customers tag, on average, more than 1,000 weapons per day. Evolv’s more than 800 customers include leading theme parks, performing arts centers, casinos, places of worship, schools and hospitals, in addition to sports venues. Last year, Evolv Express was used to tag nearly 400,000 weapons.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and operates Spectrum Center, the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. The first major professional sports franchise in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Hornets celebrated the 35th Anniversary of their inaugural season during the 2023-24 NBA campaign. HSE creates spectacular fun and memories that marvel for the more than 1.2 million people who visit Spectrum Center annually, and positively impacts the Carolinas through community programming and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security to help make a safer, faster, and better experience for many of the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

