BioSkryb Genomics Partners with the Human Cell Atlas to Advance Access to the Next Generation of Single-Cell Technology

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioSkryb Genomics, a company ushering in the next generation of single-cell technology, today announced a partnership with the Human Cell Atlas (HCA), a global consortium that is mapping every cell type in the human body, creating a 3-dimensional Atlas of human cells to transform our understanding of biology and disease.

Through the partnership, HCA collaborating members will be able to more readily access BioSkryb’s technology and gain support in applying the next-generation single-cell technology to their research. BioSkryb will also participate in the 2024 Human Cell Atlas General Meeting on September 29-October 1 in Milan.

BioSkryb’s single-cell technology includes industry-first multiomic products, custom assay services, and cutting-edge computational biology. The company’s patented, whole genome amplification method, primary template-directed amplification (PTA), delivers the most complete and accurate coverage of single-cell genomes, and is the differentiated foundation of its ResolveDNA® and ResolveOME™ single-cell core kits. The automatable kits, which are now shipping to customers around the globe, provide sequencing-ready libraries from single cells in under 8 hours.

The ResolveDNA core kit enables analyses of co-occurring single nucleotide variant (SNV), copy number variation (CNV), and structural variant (SV) calling from single-cell genomes, while the ResolveOME core kit enables multiomic integration of whole genome and full-length whole transcriptome expression data from each cell in a single workflow. BioSkryb additionally offers exome enrichment applications that are compatible with the core kits through its in-house ResolveServices offering.

“Traditional genomic amplification technologies have not been able to provide a precise and holistic view of the genomes of individual cells without artifacts or bias. Our next generation single-cell technology overcomes those challenges with high resolution, integrated multiomic insights from each single cell,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO of BioSkryb. “By partnering with the HCA, we can increase access to our powerful technology and develop new connections with other collaborating consortium members working toward major advances in the way diseases are diagnosed and treated.”

An open global initiative, the HCA was founded in 2016 and has grown to more than 3,500 members from over 1,850 institutes and 101 countries. Bringing together an international community of biologists, clinicians, technologists, physicists, computational scientists, software engineers and mathematicians, HCA membership is open to the scientific community worldwide.

“We’re delighted that BioSkryb has recently joined HCA's Commercial Discount Program to empower the science of HCA’s Collaborating members around the world, and we look forward to their participation in this year's HCA General Meeting in Milan,” said John Randell, HCA Chief Alliance Officer.

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a rapidly growing organization that is transforming single cell molecular discovery and analysis. Through its single cell whole genome and whole transcriptome amplification tools, scientists and clinicians can gain an unprecedented view of the genome, transcriptome, and proteome from each single cell to better understand the drivers, mechanisms, and management of complex disease. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit bioskryb.com.

About the Human Cell Atlas

The Human Cell Atlas (HCA) is an international collaborative consortium whose mission is to create comprehensive reference maps of all human cells—the fundamental units of life—as a basis for understanding human health and for diagnosing, monitoring, and treating disease. The HCA community is producing high quality Atlases of tissues, organs and systems, to create a milestone Atlas of the human body. More than 3,500 HCA members from over 100 countries are working together to achieve a diverse and accessible Atlas to benefit humanity across the world.

Discoveries are already informing medical applications from diagnoses to drug discovery, and the Human Cell Atlas will impact every aspect of biology and healthcare, ultimately leading to a new era of precision medicine. https://www.humancellatlas.org