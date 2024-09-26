Veeam Announces a New Integration with Palo Alto Networks to Streamline Security Operations and Deliver Data Resilience for Customers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced a new integration with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to simplify security operations and strengthen data resilience. This integration addresses the pressing need for organizations to take an integrated approach to protecting their data backups and proactively responding to cyber threats through the capabilities offered by Veeam’s new Apps and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR. With this new integration, Veeam is the first Palo Alto Networks partner to independently design and develop a data collector, dashboards, and reports for Cortex XSIAM.

"Cyber threats are a reality for every single organization. It takes teamwork to fight this escalating battle against ransomware. We are excited to integrate with Palo Alto Networks to provide customers with capabilities to further strengthen their data resilience," said Dave Russell, SVP of Strategy at Veeam. "This powerful integration enables our 550,000 customers to better protect their backups and respond to cyberattacks faster, tightening their security posture and helping to ensure reliable, rapid and trusted recovery.”

In today's digital landscape, ransomware attacks are on the rise, with 96% specifically targeting an organization's backups according to the Veeam 2024 Ransomware Trends Report. This alarming reality poses a significant challenge for IT and security leaders worldwide. Traditional tools struggle to scale for large enterprises, resulting in a high volume of alerts and overwhelming manual processes for security teams.

To combat these challenges and fulfill customer demand, Veeam and Palo Alto Networks have integrated technology to centralize, scale, and automate data monitoring and incident response. By integrating Palo Alto Networks AI-driven security operations center (SOC) platform with Veeam's industry-leading recovery capabilities, organizations can identify and respond to cyberattacks faster, helping to ensure the resilience of their business-critical backup data.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Veeam, empowering organizations to respond and react more quickly to threats facing their critical data," said Pamela Cyr, VP of Technical Partnerships at Palo Alto Networks. "By combining the power of Palo Alto Networks industry-leading AI-driven SOC platform with data resilience capabilities from Veeam we can help customers identify and respond to threats, ensuring the resilience of business-critical data. The new integration demonstrates our shared commitment to providing organizations with tools and technologies that help them proactively combat evolving cyber threats and strengthen their security posture."

The integration introduces two new applications – the Veeam apps integrated with Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR that leverage a bi-directional API connection to monitor, detect, and respond to security incidents impacting critical business data and data backups. The Veeam app integrated with Cortex XSIAM brings data from Veeam Backup & Replication™ and VeeamONE environments into Cortex XSIAM, providing a centralized view of data and backup security-related activity. The Veeam App integrated with Cortex XSOAR enables regular API queries against Veeam Backup & Replication and Veeam ONE, monitoring for significant security events or alerts. Both applications are included at no charge to Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium customers.

Key customer benefits of the Veeam and Palo Alto Networks integrations include:

Centralize security operations: Obtain a comprehensive view of security operations across the entire environment, including the Veeam environment, to stop threats and improve situational awareness.

Obtain a comprehensive view of security operations across the entire environment, including the Veeam environment, to stop threats and improve situational awareness. Easily configure critical security systems: Simplify setup and installation of Veeam apps with pre-configured monitoring and security dashboards, helping to ensure smooth and efficient onboarding.

Simplify setup and installation of Veeam apps with pre-configured monitoring and security dashboards, helping to ensure smooth and efficient onboarding. Automate incident investigation and response: Eliminate alert fatigue and speed up incident response with AI-powered automation to deliver real-time, automated response to potential security threats in Veeam environments.

Eliminate alert fatigue and speed up incident response with AI-powered automation to deliver real-time, automated response to potential security threats in Veeam environments. Scale security strategy with automation and AI : Monitor enterprise-scale environments without overwhelming security teams with burdensome alerts and manual processes.

: Monitor enterprise-scale environments without overwhelming security teams with burdensome alerts and manual processes. Help maintain compliance and regulatory requirements: Ensure efficient and effective incident management while meeting recovery time objectives (RTO), recovery point objectives (RPO), and supporting industry compliance regulations with automated ransomware recovery.

"Many enterprises have over 100 security products, creating the necessary but very unwanted job of being a cybersecurity systems integrator. Veeam and Palo Alto Networks are looking to alleviate the integration burden with their new strategic partnership,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President IDC's Security & Trust Practice. “The pairing of Palo Alto Networks' platforms with Veeam's data resilience capabilities enables the proactive identification of cyber threats and the centralization and automation of data monitoring and incident response, thus comprehensively protecting business-critical data across the entirety of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover."

These new integrations will be highlighted as part of VeeamON Data Resilience Summit, taking place virtually on Oct. 1 in EMEA and the Americas and on Oct. 2 in Asia. Michal Goldshtein, Director, Security Architecture and Research at Palo Alto Networks, will highlight the new Veeam integrations and how they help customers before, during, and after ransomware threats. Event attendees will learn and discover how organizations of all sizes can keep their data secure, protected and accessible. Register now at no charge: https://www.veeam.com/veeamon-data-resilience-summit.

New Veeam Apps integrated with Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR are included in Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium. The new Veeam App integrated with Cortex XSOAR is available now for download in the Cortex Marketplace. The new Veeam App integrated with Cortex XSIAM will be available soon. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.