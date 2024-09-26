Tempus Announces Expansion of Collaboration with Takeda to Leverage Multimodal Real-World Datasets and Biological Model Systems in Oncology Research and Development

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announces an expansion to its collaboration with Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) that takes a data-first approach to research and development, with the aim of enhancing Takeda’s oncology research and development efforts.

After an initial collaboration that leveraged Tempus’ de-identified multimodal datasets, this new agreement will expand upon that work. Takeda will combine Tempus’ multimodal real-world datasets and Tempus’ biological modeling capabilities to advance Takeda’s pipeline of cancer therapeutics, which includes antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), small molecules, bispecifics and gamma delta T-cell therapies.

Takeda researchers will use Tempus’ analytics platform, Lens, to gain real-time access to de-identified patient records as well as a suite of AI-enabled tools to accelerate critical insights for Takeda’s drug development efforts. Initial work has resulted in research that will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

In parallel, the two companies have embarked on a multi-phase biological modeling project leveraging one of the largest repositories of patient-derived tumor organoids in the world. Each organoid model can be used to reflect the biology of a distinct patient tumor, and then be genetically linked through Tempus’ next-generation sequencing assays to Tempus’ real-world multimodal dataset, potentially enhancing the predictability of a drug’s effectiveness. This approach enables efficient hypothesis generation and rapid validation that could guide early drug candidate prioritization. For this unique scope of work, Tempus is working with Takeda on a panel of 60 organoids spanning 10 cancer indications that closely reflect real-world patients to functionally evaluate several preclinical candidates.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Takeda, combining real-world multimodal data and biological modeling capabilities to better understand targets of interest,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer at Tempus. “The results we’ve seen thus far demonstrate how the collaboration between the Takeda and Tempus teams can assist in efforts to accelerate Takeda’s growing oncology therapeutic pipeline, which may lead to the next generation of cancer treatments.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

