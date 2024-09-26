BlackSky Wins U.S. Navy Research Contract for Gen-3 Advanced Optical Intersatellite Links

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won a competitive U.S. Navy research contract to explore applications for advanced optical intersatellite link terminals on board the company’s Gen-3 imaging satellites, giving warfighters real-time access to imagery during time-sensitive military operations worldwide. The effort directly supports the Navy’s Project Overmatch and the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiatives.

“BlackSky is making space a viable option for the tactical ISR mission. Extending our Gen-3 satellite capabilities with optical intersatellite link terminals will give Navy customers assured access to real-time earth imaging capabilities across the full range of warfighting scenarios both while underway and ashore,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “End users will receive BlackSky data and insights 10-times faster, with data volumes five-times greater than current systems.”

Optical intersatellite links are laser-based communications relays that enable faster and more reliable rates of data transmission compared to radio frequency communications. As part of this study BlackSky will modify its systems to accommodate an optical intersatellite link terminal that will be uniquely compatible with both the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Transport Layer and commercial transport layers. BlackSky will also establish novel operating concepts that will inform the acquisition of commercial transport network nodes, how data is moved, and how to seamlessly maintain the core Earth-imaging mission.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter).

