Vallarta Supermarkets Partners with GreenStruxure® For Onsite Renewable Energy Microgrid

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, Vallarta Supermarkets has entered into a contract with GreenStruxure, a leading energy-as-a-service provider, to design, build, operate, and maintain an onsite renewable energy microgrid. This project will deliver clean energy providing 60% of the energy needed to the Vallarta store in Oxnard (2690 E. Vineyard Ave, Oxnard, CA 93036). The project will help Vallarta Supermarket avoid significant energy costs from the first year of operation and limit the impact of rising utility prices. In addition, the project will lower the Supermarket's carbon emissions by 60%, aligning with its sustainability commitment.

“By partnering with GreenStruxure, Vallarta Supermarkets is taking significant steps towards sustainability and reducing our environmental footprint,” said Joel Silva, CFO of Vallarta Supermarkets. “We look forward to offering this service to additional locations in the future.”

GreenStruxure will design, build, operate, and maintain the innovative microgrid solution utilizing solar panels, battery storage, and advanced energy management systems to deliver a clean, reliable, and affordable energy supply. This comes with significant energy cost avoidance and contributes to a greener environment by reducing carbon emissions. Vallarta Supermarkets will receive the outcomes—zero carbon energy, peak demand management, optimized use of energy from the grid and its onsite system, and complete performance insights through its AI platform, BeyondtheGrid®.

Immediate financial benefits

Vallarta Supermarkets will experience significant energy cost avoidance from the first year of the microgrid's operation. This solution protects against rising utility prices, offering the supermarket greater control over its energy expenses and future-proofing its operations against market volatility. This helps strengthen the supermarket's bottom line and thus helps it better serve its customers.

Model for companies transitioning to clean energy

By leveraging clean energy, Vallarta Supermarket will benefit from significant energy costs avoided and a lower carbon footprint. This project is a valuable example for other mid-size companies and supermarkets looking to lower their energy costs and reduce their environmental carbon footprint by transitioning to affordable and clean energy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vallarta Supermarkets in their transition to clean energy. Our onsite microgrid supplies clean, reliable, affordable energy and optimizes energy costs to deliver the best outcomes. We believe this partnership will inspire other mid-size companies to embrace clean and affordable energy,” said GreenStruxure CEO Jose Lorenzo Lista.

The companies are partnering on additional supermarket sites for microgrid deployment to deliver clean and affordable energy, which would ultimately help Vallarta Supermarkets provide attractive prices to its customers.

For more information about Vallarta Supermarkets and the new partnership with GreenStruxure please visit www.vallartasupermarkets.com and follow Vallarta Supermarkets on Instagram at @vallarta.supermarkets.

ABOUT VALLARTA SUPERMARKETS

For more than 35 years, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta’s mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2024, Vallarta counts 55 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.

ABOUT GREENSTRUXURE

GreenStruxure is your new energy supply, delivering on-site, zero carbon, digital, cost-effective, resilient energy for commercial and industrial buildings in the U.S. They are leading a new category of Energy as a Service companies, focusing on renewable energy microgrids and advanced digital services to help customers meet their business/sustainability goals. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint and take control of your energy, GreenStruxure, a joint venture of Schneider Electric and Huck Capital, with its premium financing partners, is ready to work with you every step of the way. For more information, go to www.greenstruxure.com.