Halan and Truecaller Collaborate to Redefine Communication Safety in Egypt’s Fintech Landscape

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halan, Egypt's leading financial super app, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the premier global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. This collaboration enables Halan customers to verify calls, enhancing safety and streamlining communication through with Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution suite.

As a transformative financial ecosystem serving millions, Halan delivers seamless, cost-effective financial solutions. Recognizing the growing challenge of unsolicited calls for smartphone users, Halan is committed to providing a secure, efficient, and trustworthy communication experience for its customers and partners. By integrating Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, Halan strengthens phone-based communication, establishing a strong, authentic brand identity that instills trust and ensures safety. This empowers users to easily identify genuine business calls, significantly improving their overall communication experience.

With Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution, Halan is taking a significant step forward in the financial services ecosystem. This integration not only enriches the customer experience through verified and contextual business communication but also highlights Halan’s leadership in providing secure, innovative digital services. The inclusion of key elements such as the brand name, logo, category name, verification tick, and distinctive green badge further strengthens Halan's presence as a consumer-centric brand in the market.

The partnership leverages Truecaller's Business Profile feature, enabling Halan to share authentic business information with Truecaller users. This includes showcasing the brand’s personality, social links, business details, and selected brand imagery, all of which contribute to bolstering customer trust and engagement.

Commenting on this exciting development, Nahla El Maghraby, Customer Experience Director, Halan, said: "Our partnership with Truecaller for Business ensures our customers can easily verify our calls, enhancing their safety and experience. This reinforces our commitment to secure and trustworthy service for every Halan customer."

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said: "At Truecaller, our mission is to create a communication environment that people can trust, especially in a rapidly evolving digital world. Partnering with Halan, a pioneer in financial technology, allows us to extend our commitment to safety and efficiency. By integrating our Verified Business Caller ID solution, we are not just helping businesses protect their brand integrity, but also empowering millions of customers to engage with confidence. This partnership marks a significant step towards building a more secure and seamless communication ecosystem in the financial services sector."

Truecaller’s Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. Over 2,500 active businesses worldwide have benefited from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. This solution enhances business call efficiency and significantly reduces phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.