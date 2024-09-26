EWE TEL GmbH Enhances Network Management with FusionLayer’s SD-IPAM Solution

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EWE TEL GmbH, the leading telecommunications provider in Northern Germany, has successfully modernized its network management processes by deploying FusionLayer’s Network Source of Truth (NSOT) solution, FusionLayer Infinity, as part of its OSS modernization program. This initiative marks a significant step forward in EWE TEL’s commitment to operational excellence and technological innovation in cloud-native telecommunications.

Modernization to Meet Growing Demands

As a critical player in the Northwest German telecom landscape, EWE TEL recognized the need for a scalable and secure digital infrastructure to support its broad range of services, including broadband internet, telephony, and television. The related modernization program was driven by the company’s strategy to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its operational and business support systems (OSS/BSS). Among the core components of this initiative was the refresh of the existing IP Address Management (IPAM) process, as it was deemed essential for addressing operational inefficiencies and supporting the group’s growth.

The FusionLayer Solution

EWE TEL implemented the FusionLayer Infinity platform, a state-of-the-art SD-IPAM solution, to meet its goals. The deployment of FusionLayer Infinity has centralized EWE TEL’s network data, providing comprehensive visibility and streamlined management across all network layers.

The new system includes:

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Enhanced security through granular access controls, ensuring network teams access only the necessary data while maintaining robust audit trails.

Improved Visibility: A single, customizable interface offers superior network traceability, supported by a modular tagging system that enhances searchability and network automation.

Service Automation: Integration with EWE TEL's OSS/BSS framework and automated RIPE Database (DB) integration for zero-touch data exchange, laying the groundwork for future service automation.

Successful Implementation and Results

Since the deployment of FusionLayer Infinity, EWE TEL has seen improvements in network management efficiency and security. The consolidation of IPAM processes onto a unified platform has reduced operational complexity and enabled the automation of critical processes. The phased migration to the new system was executed smoothly, ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

“Deploying FusionLayer has significantly improved our network management capabilities,” said Mitja Thomas, Project Manager of OSS IT Modernization project at EWE TEL GmbH. “The centralized SD-IPAM system streamlines our network data handling, providing comprehensive visibility and consistent documentation. The REST API we now have for process automation allows us to implement new use cases moving forward. We are very pleased with the modernization and increased efficiency that FusionLayer has enabled at EWE TEL.”

About EWE TEL GmbH

EWE TEL GmbH, headquartered in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, is one of Germany's largest regional telecommunications companies. Committed to providing high-quality customer service and embracing the latest technologies, EWE TEL offers a wide range of services, including broadband internet, telephony, television, and business solutions, serving residential and commercial customers across Northern Germany.

About FusionLayer

FusionLayer is a leading provider of software-defined solutions for IP Address Management (IPAM), helping enterprises and service providers manage their networks more efficiently and securely. FusionLayer’s platforms enable the automation of network services and facilitate the transition to modern, cloud-native infrastructures.